Formula 1 returns this weekend after it’s summer break and rolls into Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix, where McLaren will be hoping they can continue their dominance.

The reigning Constructors’ Champions lead the standings by 299 points from Ferrari, thanks to their 11 race wins divided between their drivers.

Oscar Piastri, who leads the Drivers’ Championship, has won six races, while his teammate Lando Norris has won five, including three of the last four.

The Englishman won in Austria and at his home Grand Prix, before he finished second in Belgium to Piastri. He returned to winning ways last time out in Hungary, beating his teammate into second place.

He sits just nine points off the top of the championship as the McLaren pair look to end Max Verstappen’s four-year dominance.

The Dutchman is 100/1 to retain his title on betting sites having fallen 97 points behind Piastri, his last win coming at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix back in May.

Verstappen has downplayed his chances of a home victory this weekend and that pessimism in his F1 odds for this race with bookmakers anticipating another two-way battle for the chequered flag.

Dutch Grand Prix betting preview: Norris to get the better of his teammate

Norris knows exactly what it takes to win on this circuit after claiming victory 12 months ago, when he finished ahead of Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

It was one of four wins for the 25-year-old last season as he finished second in the Drivers’ Championship, and he could take a step towards going one step better this time around with a win on Sunday.

F1 betting sites are slightly favouring Piastri at odds of 6/4, while you can get 8/5 on a Norris win and 10/1 on a fourth win at his home circuit for Verstappen.

Dutch Grand Prix prediction: Norris to win - 8/5 Ladbrokes

Leclerc to shine

It’s hard to look beyond a podium finish for the big three but we all know that anything can happen and usually does in F1.

Whether it’s a driver error, or mechanical issues you can never take anything for granted, that’s why 6/4 on Leclerc finishing on the podium seems a good price.

The Monegasque driver has had five podium finishes so far this season, with four of them coming in the last seven races.

He finished third last season, ahead of Piastri, and will want to put the disappointment of Hungary behind him after Ferrari let a shot at a win slip through their fingers before the summer break.

Dutch Grand Prix prediction: Leclerc to finish on the podium - 6/4 William Hill

