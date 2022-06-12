F1 grid today: Starting positions for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on pole position for the second consecutive year after beating Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in qualifying.

Perez won a chaotic race at the Baku street circuit last season and this year's race is set for more drama at one of the most unpredictable circuits on the calendar.

Leclerc has now secured four pole positions in a row but the Ferrari driver is without a win in two months after being unable to convert from the front of the grid.

He has the chance to cut Verstappen's championship lead while Carlos Sainz starts fourth in the other Ferrari.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The race will begin shortly after 12pm BST on Sunday 12 June.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with live coverage of starting from 10:30am.

What is the starting grid?

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) George Russell (Mercedes) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Lando Norris (McLaren) Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) Alexander Albon (Williams) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Mick Schumacher (Haas)

Drivers standings