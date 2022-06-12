Charles Leclerc starts ahead of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today.

Leclerc continued his sensational Saturday form with a fourth consecutive pole position, while Perez also kept up his good run by beating team-mate Verstappen to the front row.

Verstappen leads Leclerc by nine points in the drivers standings and was denied victory at the Baku street circuit after suffering a late puncture.

It was Perez who went on to claim a wild and chaotic race but Leclerc will be desperate to convert from pole this time with the Ferrari driver now going two months since his last race win.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The race will begin shortly after 12pm BST on Sunday 12 June.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with live coverage of starting from 10:30am.

What is the starting grid?

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) George Russell (Mercedes) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Lando Norris (McLaren) Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) Alexander Albon (Williams) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Mick Schumacher (Haas)

Drivers standings