Follow live race reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix as the new F1 season got under way in thrilling style.

Chales Leclerc led home Carlos Sainz to win Formula One’s season-opening Bahrain race and seal a Ferrari one-two, after world champion Max Verstappen retired with just three laps remaining and Lewis Hamilton landed a surprise podium.

Verstappen hit technical trouble in the closing moments as Ferrari took a one-two finish, with Hamilton elevated to third after Sergio Perez suffered an engine failure in the other Red Bull on the penultimate lap. George Russell finished fourth, with Kevin Magnussen fifth.