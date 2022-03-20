Bahrain GP LIVE: F1 race updates and result as Charles Leclerc wins and Max Vertsappen out
Follow all the action as the first race of the new F1 season gets under way at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Follow live race reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix as the new F1 season got under way in thrilling style.
Chales Leclerc led home Carlos Sainz to win Formula One’s season-opening Bahrain race and seal a Ferrari one-two, after world champion Max Verstappen retired with just three laps remaining and Lewis Hamilton landed a surprise podium.
Verstappen hit technical trouble in the closing moments as Ferrari took a one-two finish, with Hamilton elevated to third after Sergio Perez suffered an engine failure in the other Red Bull on the penultimate lap. George Russell finished fourth, with Kevin Magnussen fifth.
CHARLES LECLERC WINS THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX
“It’s a long, long season,” Christian Horner tells Sky Sports. “We’ve got to put it behind us.
“We’ve got a good car but we’ve got to address these reliability issues.
“The driving between Charles and Max is exactly we what we want.”
Charles Leclerc won the Bahrain Grand Prix and Carlos Sainz completed a sensational one-two for Ferrari as defending champion Max Verstappen failed to finish the season-opening race of the Formula One season.
Verstappen suffered a technical issue with just three laps of the race remaining and Red Bull’s problems were compounded as Sergio Perez also failed to finish the final lap, leaving Lewis Hamilton to unexpectedly complete the podium.
Ferrari had not won a race in Formula One since the 2019 season but the Italian team looked to have made the biggest jump in terms of performance after displaying impressive pace in pre-season, and Leclerc converted from pole position to confirm that the Scuderia are set to be contenders once again this campaign.
“So happy,” Leclerc said. “The last two years have been incredible difficult for the team. We’ve started in the best way possible way. Thank you to the guys who have supported us. It’s great to be back at the top.”
“Ferrari is back, and it’s properly back with a one-two,” Sainz added. “The hard work is paying off and we are there.”
What a sight for Ferrari fans to see Leclerc back on top of the podium.
Lewis Hamilton: “Firstly, congratulations to Ferrari. Great to see them do so well again. They’re such an epic, historic team.
“This was the best result we could have got. It was tough on the other two drivers but we are grateful for the points.”
Leclerc wins driver of the day! Not a surprise. What a start to the season.
1) Leclerc
2) Sainz
3) Hamilton
4) Russell
5) Magnussen
6) Bottas
7) Ocon
8) Tsunoda
9) Alonso
10) Zhou
DNF: Verstappen, Perez, Gasly
Ferrari’s last win in Formula One was in 2019. That was a one-two in Singapore.
AND THEY’VE DONE IT AGAIN IN BAHRAIN!
SAINZ SECOND
HAMILTON THIRD!
And no points for Red Bull!
LAP 57/57
PEREZ SPINS IN T1! WHAT. RED BULL HAVE BOTH CARS OUT.
“Lock up from the engine.”
LAP 56/57
AND NOW PEREZ IS LOSING POWER! Hamilton is closing in, he’s almost a second behind now!
