Carlos Sainz backs former team Ferrari to challenge for world championship

Carlos Sainz, the driver moved aside for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, believes his old team are on the cusp of winning the world championship and has backed his replacement to compete for a record eighth title.

Hamilton, 40, is a month out from making his long-awaited debut for Ferrari following his tantalising switch from Mercedes.

Sainz was the fall-guy for Hamilton’s transfer – widely perceived to be among the biggest in Formula One history – and will instead line up for Williams when the season gets under way in Melbourne on March 16.

But speaking at the British team’s launch at Silverstone, Sainz, 30, who spent three years alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, said: “When I left, I did feel that both Ferrari and Charles were ready to fight for a world championship, and with Lewis joining that is only going to increase.

“I have never been team-mates with Lewis so I don’t know what he is capable of doing. I have never seen his data. I have seen Charles’ data and I know how good he is. The only way you can evaluate a driver is when you are a team-mate and you see what they are capable of doing.

“But when I look at Lewis’s results and his background, and what he has achieved, I can only say that there will be a very high chance that he is going to be competitive for Ferrari. But like everything, it will all depend on how well he can adapt to the car and how well he can adapt to the team.”

Hamilton will take the wraps off his new Ferrari at F1’s season launch at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday before heading to Maranello a day later, where he is due to address the media for the first time as a Ferrari driver.

Despite Hamilton’s transfer breaking before the start of last season, Sainz enjoyed a strong final campaign in his last year in red, and will team up with Alex Albon at Williams for the new 24-round season.

The London-born Albon has had the beating of his team-mates since he arrived at Williams in 2022, but he faces a stern test of his credentials when he goes up against Sainz, who is a four-time winner.

But when asked if he is feeling under increased pressure heading into the new campaign, Albon, 28, said: “No. I look at it differently to other people.

“I see that is better for me. I am going up against someone who has got a big reputation, has just come from a very strong year, possibly his best in Formula One, so that is a great challenge to have and a positive outlook for me.

“I believe in myself and I am happy to go up against anyone.”