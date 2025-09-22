Alpine, Ferrari, the FIA: Where could Christian Horner go next after Red Bull exit?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner has officially left Red Bull on Monday after agreeing on an exit deal with the team.

Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull F1 CEO in July in a shock announcement. The 51-year-old won six constructors’ and eight drivers’ titles with the team but fell out with sections of senior management towards the end of his tenure.

Laurent Mekies was promoted from his role of team principal at sister Racing Bulls, yet Horner still technically remained an employee at Red Bull while a substantial payoff in the region of £80m was negotiated. Horner can also return to F1 in the first half of next season.

open image in gallery Christian Horner officially left Red Bull on Monday ( PA Wire )

So, what next for Horner? At 51, he still has many years ahead of him in the sport he loves - if he wants to remain in F1.

The Independent takes a look at six options for Horner:

Ferrari

This would be the most high-profile team principal “move” in F1 history.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann is a known admirer of Horner, and the Englishman was linked to the Scuderia – amid question marks surrounding team boss Fred Vasseur – in June.

“It’s always flattering being associated with other teams, particularly teams like Ferrari,” Horner said of the rumours. “But no, I’m not going anywhere … I’ve been here [Red Bull] 21 years and don’t have any intention of being anywhere else.”

But what about now? Vasseur signed a new contract in July, a few weeks after Horner’s departure, in a show of faith in the popular Frenchman. However, Vasseur is still a man with a point to prove, given that the Scuderia are yet to win a race this year and star signing Lewis Hamilton has not claimed a podium in his first 17 races.

If Ferrari’s form continues to plummet, could Elkann make a big-money swoop? Horner obviously comes with a fair bit of baggage and would likely have to relocate his wife Geri and their family to Maranello in Italy, which seems like a big snag.

But the lure of the sport’s most fabled team is tough to turn down. Tougher still, with no Red Bull-sized obstacle in the way.

open image in gallery Ferrari chairman John Elkann (right) is an admirer of Horner ( Getty )

open image in gallery Could Horner replace Fred Vasseur (left) at Ferrari? ( Getty )

Alpine

“Twenty years at the top says it all, a competitor on the track but also a friend off track,” said Alpine kingmaker Flavio Briatore, in tribute to Horner on Instagram in July.

“Wishing you all the best on your next adventure.”

Could that next adventure be Alpine? The Enstone-based team – close to Horner’s home in rural Oxfordshire – are technically in need of a formal team principal. Someone with experience in launching a team to the front of the grid. Horner definitely ticks that box.

It would be quite the undertaking for Horner. Alpine are using Mercedes engines from next year – Horner in partnership with Toto Wolff, that would be quite something – and are in disarray with their second driver at the moment. That is an issue Horner knows all too well.

At present, however, should Horner want a quick return to the F1 paddock next year, Alpine feels the most obvious route.

open image in gallery Horner has long been friends with Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore ( Getty )

Aston Martin

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is an ambitious man. His lofty sights persuaded Adrian Newey to join the Silverstone-based outfit this year, with an eye on next year’s change of regulations.

Horner and Newey remained amicable throughout the star designer’s exit last year. A reunion is not completely unfathomable.

The bigger issue for Aston, should they target Horner, is their known interest in Max Verstappen. Given the Dutchman’s dad, Jos, was keen to see the back of Horner at Red Bull, it is highly unlikely a driver-team boss reunion could occur in British racing green.

open image in gallery Could Horner reunite with Adrian Newey at Aston Martin? ( Getty )

FIA

The role of F1 chief executive is currently held by ex-Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali; the Italian is well-liked and has a contract in place until 2029.

But how about the sport’s highly criticised governing body? It is too late for Horner to launch a bid to become FIA president at the end of the year, with Tim Mayer running against divisive incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

However, a role within the F1-sphere of the FIA may be handy to get the organisation on a level footing again. That being said, it would not get Horner’s ultra-competitive juices flowing.

TV/media

Throughout his time at Red Bull, Horner was a master at controlling the narrative in front of the TV cameras and in the press room with journalists. It is an area of the job in which he excelled.

With forthright opinions and amusing soundbites in abundance, Horner would arguably be a coup for Sky Sports or any other broadcaster keen to employ him.

Though a “marmite” figure among the sport’s fanbase, Horner’s role as a pantomime villain on Netflix’s Drive to Survive shows how people engage with the content he provides, even if they disagree with his sentiments. Again, though, his instincts for winning would be curtailed.

open image in gallery Horner could look to pursue a career in TV ( Getty )

Nothing

Alternatively, Horner could take a long-term step back from the sport.

The 51-year-old famously never missed a race in 20 years. With a young family, Horner will spend some well-earned time away from F1, watching this season’s trials and tribulations from afar.

Don’t be surprised if he’ll be plotting, however, for his next route back into the globetrotting circus he adores.