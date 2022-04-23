F1 grid today: Starting positions for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race

Max Verstappen will start today’s F1 Sprint at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on pole position after beating Charles Leclerc to top spot in Friday’s qualifying session.

Verstappen was able to hang on to his provisional pole in a rain-soaked and red flag-hit session after topping Leclerc’s time just as Valtteri Bottas pulled up in Q3.

And when qualifying was resumed, Lando Norris hit the wall to trigger the fifth red flag of the afternoon at Imola and leaving the drivers unable to improve upon their times.

Meanwhile, Mercedes suffered a disastrous day as both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell failed to make it into Q3.

Here’s the starting grid for today’s F1 Sprint.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results

1. Max Verstappen - Red Bull

2. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

3. Lando Norris - McLaren

4. Kevin Magnussen - Haas

5. Fernando Alonso - Alpine

6. Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren

7. Sergio Perez - Red Bull

8. Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo

9. Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin

10. Carlos Sainz - Ferrari

11. George Russell - Mercedes

12. Mick Schumacher - Haas

13. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

14. Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo

15. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

16. Yuki Tsunoda - Alpha Tauri

17. Pierre Gasly - Alpha Tauri

18. Nicolas Latifi - Williams

19. Esteban Ocon - Alpine

20. Alex Albon - Williams

What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race?

The sprint race takes place is on Saturday 23 April, starting at 3.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 2.30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the schedule for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)

Saturday, April 23

11.30am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two

3.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP sprint race

Sunday, April 24