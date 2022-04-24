What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix today and how can I watch it?
All you need to know about the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
The 2022 Formula One season heads to Europe for the first time this weekend as the paddock travels to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy.
The Imola circuit played host to the inaugural edition of the race back in 2020 when Lewis Hamilton claimed victory on the way to his record-equalling seventh drivers’ championship.
Then last year Max Verstappen came from the second row on the grid to take the win as the Dutchman went on to pip Hamilton to the title in dramatic fashion.
As a result, both drivers who have won this race so far have gone on to become the drivers’ champion later on that season. Will the same be the case in 2022?
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24 April, starting at 2pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK on Sky Sports F1 from 1.55pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the schedule for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)
Friday, April 22
- 12.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One
- 3.25pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying Build-up
- 4pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying
Saturday, April 23
- 11.30am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two
- 3.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP sprint race
Sunday, April 24
- 2pm: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
