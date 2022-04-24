F1: Is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on TV?

The 2022 Formula One season heads to Europe for the first time this weekend as the paddock travels to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy.

The Imola circuit played host to the inaugural edition of the race back in 2020 when Lewis Hamilton claimed victory on the way to his record-equalling seventh drivers’ championship.

Then last year Max Verstappen came from the second row on the grid to take the win as the Dutchman went on to pip Hamilton to the title in dramatic fashion.

As a result, both drivers who have won this race so far have gone on to become the drivers’ champion later on that season. Will the same be the case in 2022?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24 April, starting at 2pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK on Sky Sports F1 from 1.55pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.

What is the schedule for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)

Friday, April 22

12.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One

3.25pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying Build-up

4pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying

Saturday, April 23

11.30am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two

3.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP sprint race

Sunday, April 24