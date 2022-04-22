F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix only became a fixture of the Formula One season back in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

But it was thrilling two years ago as Lewis Hamilton claimed the victory and impressed even more last season when a breathtaking start concluded with Max Verstappen taking the win.

This year’s edition sees the return of the sprint race on Saturday, meaning qualifying has been moved forward to Friday.

Ferrari are the frontrunners after setting the benchmark early in the season, but can Red Bull, Mercedes or any of the other teams do anything to stop them this weekend?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying?

Qualifying takes place is on Friday 22 April, starting at 4pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 3.25pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the schedule for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)

Friday, April 22

12.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One

3.25pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying Build-up

4pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying

Saturday, April 23

11.30am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two

3.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP sprint race

Sunday, April 24