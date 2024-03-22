F1 Australian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice results and updates after Alex Albon crash
Formula 1 returns down under this weekend as Albert Park plays host to the Australian Grand Prix and the third race of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen coasted to race victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, followed by his team-mate Sergio Perez as Red Bull start this year how they left 2023, completely dominating the sport on track despite being thrown into turmoil off the track.
Carlos Sainz is set to return in Melbourne after missing out in Saudi due to abdominal surgery - when British teen Ollie Bearman replaced him - while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eyeing improvements in their Mercedes car following an underwhelming start to the season.
Charles Leclerc fastest halfway through second practice
Key session this as evening comes in at Albert Park - and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is the most impressive so far.
Leclerc is three-tenths quicker than Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in second, with his team-mate Fernando Alonso in third.
George Russell, in fourth, five-tenths down on Leclerc, with Carlos Sainz in fifth.
6-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Perez, Norris, Zhou
30 mins to go...
Lando Norris quickest in FP1
Earlier, the McLaren of Lando Norris was fastest in a scrappy first practice session, with many drivers making mistakes - particularly at turn 10.
Norris was 0.018 secs ahead of Max Verstappen in second, though the Red Bull world champion did damage the floor. George Russell finished third.
WATCH: Alex Albon’s crash
The Williams car won’t be ready for second practice after Albon’s shunt in FP1.
And, rather worryingly, Williams don’t have a spare chassis on-site to fix the car in Melbourne... so all they can do is try and fix the current tub.
FP2 underway!
Here we go then with second practice in Melbourne!
Alex Albon won’t be taking part for Williams after his heavy shunt in first practice....
F1 Australian Grand Prix: Practice live!
