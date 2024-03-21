✕ Close F1 Drivers Gear Up For Record-Breaking 24-Race Season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Susie Wolff has filed a criminal complaint against the FIA over a controversial inquiry into her last year. The F1 Academy boss and her husband, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, were the subject of an investigation into claims of an alleged conflict of interest.

The probe arose in December after a report in Business F1 magazine claimed that other team principals were concerned Toto Wolff was benefiting from information shared by his wife. Two days after the FIA announced its compliance department was “looking into” the allegations, the federation said it “can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual”.

At the time, Susie Wolff vehemently denied the allegations – calling them “intimidatory and misogynistic”.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Max Verstappen did not rule out moving to Mercedes amid unrest at Red Bull while Lewis Hamilton backed his boss’ wife Susie in her battle against the FIA.

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1