F1 news – latest: Susie Wolff launches FIA legal action as Verstappen responds to Mercedes link
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne
Susie Wolff has filed a criminal complaint against the FIA over a controversial inquiry into her last year. The F1 Academy boss and her husband, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, were the subject of an investigation into claims of an alleged conflict of interest.
The probe arose in December after a report in Business F1 magazine claimed that other team principals were concerned Toto Wolff was benefiting from information shared by his wife. Two days after the FIA announced its compliance department was “looking into” the allegations, the federation said it “can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual”.
At the time, Susie Wolff vehemently denied the allegations – calling them “intimidatory and misogynistic”.
Elsewhere on Thursday, Max Verstappen did not rule out moving to Mercedes amid unrest at Red Bull while Lewis Hamilton backed his boss’ wife Susie in her battle against the FIA.
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1
Max Verstappen: ‘I can understand why Mercedes want me’
Max Verstappen said he can understand why Toto Wolff wants to take him to Mercedes – but the triple world champion insists it’s his “intention” to see out his contract with Red Bull.
Following Verstappen’s ninth consecutive victory in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, Wolff revealed for the first time that he would “love” to sign Verstappen as a replacement for the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.
Verstappen, 26, is under contract with Red Bull until 2028, but his future is in the spotlight amid the in-fighting at Formula 1’s dominant team.
And responding to Wolff’s comments ahead of Sunday’s third round of the season in Australia, Verstappen replied with a smile: “I can understand (why).”
Full quotes below:
Max Verstappen: ‘I can understand why Mercedes want me’
Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 but has been linked with a move to Toto Wolff’s team
