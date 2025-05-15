F1 heads to Italy as Imola hosts the first leg of the European summer stint, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and round seven of the 2025 F1 season.

Oscar Piastri won his third race in a row last time out in Miami, extending his championship lead with McLaren teammate Lando Norris now 16 points behind.

Mercedes’ George Russell earned his fourth podium of the year with a third-place finish, while pole-sitter Max Verstappen finished fourth. As for Ferrari, it was another weekend to forget with an irritated Lewis Hamilton finishing eighth, with Charles Leclerc just a spot ahead in seventh.

Yet the Scuderia will be eyeing an improvement in front of their home tifosi crowd in Imola. Last year, Verstappen won the race after holding off a late charge from Norris.

When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

All times BST

Friday 16 May

Free practice 1: 12:30pm

12:30pm Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 17 May

Free practice 3: 11:30am

11:30am Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 18 May

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Imola on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

Lewis Hamilton races for Ferrari in Italy for the first time ( Getty Images )

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri – 131 points

2. Lando Norris – 115 points

3. Max Verstappen – 99 points

4. George Russell – 93 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 53 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 41 points

8. Alex Albon – 30 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 14 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda – 9 points

12. Pierre Gasly – 7 points

13. Carlos Sainz – 7 points

14. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

15. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

16. Isack Hadjar – 5 points

17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

18. Liam Lawson – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 246 points

2. Mercedes - 141 points

3. Red Bull - 105 points

4. Ferrari - 94 points

5. Williams - 37 points

6. Haas - 20 points

7. Aston Martin - 14 points

8. Racing Bulls - 8 points

9. Alpine - 7 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December