F1 2026 grid: Who are the drivers racing next season?
The grid for 2026 is now complete with Red Bull finally confirming their two-team driver line-up on Tuesday
The 2026 Formula One season starts on Sunday 8 March in Australia – and the driver line-up for next year is now complete.
Red Bull, and their sister outfit Racing Bulls, were the final teams to confirm their 2026 driver line-up, with fans eager to discover who will partner four-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Isack Hadjar has been confirmed as Verstappen’s teammate, following an impressive rookie campaign at RB. Liam Lawson has been retained by Racing Bulls, while 18-year-old British teenager Arvid Lindblad is handed the opportunity of a lifetime as he is promoted from F2 to a Racing Bulls F1 seat.
The announcement means Yuki Tsunoda, after five years in the Red Bull system, loses his F1 seat, but he remains in the Red Bull family as a test and reserve driver.
Here’s your full F1 grid for the 2026 season:
What is the driver line-up for 2026?
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
Isack Hadjar
MERCEDES
George Russell
Kimi Antonelli
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
ALPINE
Pierre Gasly
Franco Colapinto
HAAS
Esteban Ocon
Ollie Bearman
RACING BULLS
Liam Lawson
Arvid Lindblad
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Carlos Sainz
SAUBER
Nico Hulkenberg
Gabriel Bortoleto
CADILLAC (new team)
Sergio Perez
Valtteri Bottas
NOTE: italics represent new seat
