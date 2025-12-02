Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

F1 2026 grid: Who are the drivers racing next season after Red Bull confirm line-up?

The grid for 2026 is now complete with Red Bull finally confirming their two-team driver line-up on Tuesday

Kieran Jackson
Tuesday 02 December 2025 15:16 GMT
Comments
Max Verstappen takes F1 title race to Abu Dhabi after Qatar GP win: 'Anything is possible'

The 2026 Formula One season starts on Sunday 8 March in Australia – and the driver line-up for next year is now complete.

Red Bull, and their sister outfit Racing Bulls, were the final teams to confirm their 2026 driver line-up, with fans eager to discover who will partner four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar has been confirmed as Verstappen’s teammate, following an impressive rookie campaign at RB. Liam Lawson has been retained by Racing Bulls, while 18-year-old British teenager Arvid Lindblad is handed the opportunity of a lifetime as he is promoted from F2 to a Racing Bulls F1 seat.

The announcement means Yuki Tsunoda, after five years in the Red Bull system, loses his F1 seat, but he remains in the Red Bull family as a test and reserve driver.

Ahead of the 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi, and with one eye on next year, here’s your full F1 grid for the 2026 season:

What is the driver line-up for 2026?

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar will partner Max Verstappen
Isack Hadjar will partner Max Verstappen (Getty Images)

MERCEDES

George Russell

Kimi Antonelli

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

ALPINE

Pierre Gasly

Franco Colapinto

HAAS

Esteban Ocon

Ollie Bearman

RACING BULLS

Liam Lawson

Arvid Lindblad

British 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad will race for Racing Bulls
British 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad will race for Racing Bulls (Getty Images)

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Carlos Sainz

SAUBER

Nico Hulkenberg

Gabriel Bortoleto

CADILLAC (new team)

Sergio Perez

Valtteri Bottas

NOTE: italics represent new seat

