F1 Brazil GP live: Verstappen eyes pole position ahead of Norris in sprint qualifying
Follow live F1 updates from Interlagos in Sao Paulo at a crucial stage in the three-way championship battle
F1 next heads to Sao Paulo as Interlagos hosts round 21 of the 2025 season - and the fifth sprint weekend of the year.
Lando Norris executed a supreme weekend last time out in Mexico City, winning from pole and in doing so claiming the lead of the world championship from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. That being said, the lead is just one point.
Max Verstappen recovered from a poor qualifying to finish on the podium in Mexico and the Red Bull driver, chasing an improbable fifth consecutive title, only trails Norris by 36 points with four races to go. The Dutchman won from 17th on the grid last year in Brazil, effectively securing his fourth championship.
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari in Mexico, while Lewis Hamilton could only finish eighth after receiving a penalty. The 40-year-old Briton only has four grands prix remaining to record a podium for Ferrari.
Max Verstappen ahead of sprint qualifying:
“It’s always a bit more hectic [with sprint], bit windier now. Tomorrow is probably the bigger concern [with weather].
F1 sprint qualifying
So, first competitive session of the weekend will set the grid for tomorrow’s sprint race in Sao Paulo.
Lando Norris was quickest in practice, a smidge ahead of Oscar Piastri - can Max Verstappen get involved in the pole-position conversation this evening?
Alpine make call on 2026 driver pairing
Alpine have opted to stick with Franco Colapinto for the 2026 F1 season despite the Argentine failing to register a point in 14 races this year.
The 22-year-old, signed by Alpine this year after an impressive debut stint at Williams in 2024, has beaten Estonian reserve driver Paul Aron to the race to be Pierre Gasly’s teammate at the Enstone-based team next year.
It is believed Jack Doohan, the Australian rookie dropped after just six races this year, was not in contention.
De facto Alpine boss Flavio Briatore has made no secret of his desire to persevere with Colapinto who, despite his underwhelming season and his positioning at the bottom of the world championship, comes with significant financial backing.
Full story below:
Alpine make call on 2026 driver pairing after Franco Colapinto’s point-less streak
PREVIEW: Brazil GP revives haunting 2007 McLaren collapse – but they won’t change approach now
More so than any of the three drivers battling for this year’s unpredictable Formula 1 world championship, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella knows all too well the thrill and peril of a three-horse title race, as well as the seismic role Interlagos can play in deciding the eventual champion.
Eighteen years ago, the Italian boffin turned team boss was Kimi Raikkonen’s performance engineer at Ferrari in the 2007 season. Heading into the finale in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton (in his rookie year) had a four-point lead over arch-rival and McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso, with Raikkonen seven points off the pace.
Full piece below:
Brazil GP revives haunting 2007 McLaren collapse – but they won’t change approach now
Sky Sports F1 forced into late presenter change for Brazilian Grand Prix
Craig Slater will present Sky Sports’s coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix after Natalie Pinkham was forced to pull out of fronting this weekend’s action.
Pinkham was scheduled to present this weekend’s race in Sao Paulo but was unable to travel as she continues her recovery from neck surgery.
The 48-year-old most recently led the coverage at Monza in September but revealed on Thursday that she is not ready to return to work yet.
More below:
Sky Sports F1 forced into late presenter change for Brazilian Grand Prix
Top-10 in F1 driver standings heading into Brazil:
Norris’ lead is just one point over Piastri, while Verstappen is 36 points off the top.
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 357 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 321 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 258 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 210 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 146 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 97 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
Colapinto reacts to 2026 drive:
“I am very grateful to Flavio and the entire team for their belief in me to help drive the team forwards in the future.
“Ever since I made my Formula One debut, I knew, given the circumstances at play, it would be a huge challenge to keep my place in this sport. It has been a long and tough road, and I am very proud for the opportunity to drive with this team again in 2026, alongside Pierre, who has been a great team-mate and will undoubtedly be someone I can continue to learn from.
“Finally, it is very special and timely to make this announcement here in Brazil this weekend. Being so close to my home country of Argentina and an event that feels like a home race for me where I have so much support.
“To have so many fans on this journey with me and the team is why we go racing and next year, when there should be a reset in Formula One, we can hopefully give every single person who cheers for us something to truly smile and celebrate. Vamos Alpine!”
F1 constructor standings heading into the final four rounds:
1. McLaren - 713 points (champions)
2. Ferrari - 356 points
3. Mercedes - 355 points
4. Red Bull - 346 points
5. Williams - 111 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 69 points
8. Haas - 62 points
9. Sauber - 60 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
Heineken issues first-ever F1 ‘season ticket’ to British fan who’s attended every race on £20k budget
Formula One and Heineken have issued a first-ever ‘season ticket’ to a British fan who’s committed to attending all 24 races this season on a £20,000 budget.
F1 super fan Brandon Burgess lives in London and has so far attended all 20 races in the 2025 season, using just 28 days of annual leave while maintaining a full-time job at a tech company.
Burgess’s commitment has not gone unnoticed and F1 partner Heineken has issued a season ticket – giving a fan and their guest access to all 24 grands prix in 2026 with travel and accommodation covered – to the 29-year-old. Another season ticket will be up for grabs next year.
Full story below:
F1 issues first-ever ‘season ticket’ to fan who’s attended every race on £20k budget
Meet the British racing driver thriving – and winning – at Ferrari
Interview by Kieran Jackson
Whilst a Formula One season of undeniable disappointment for Ferrari draws to a chastening close, fans of the Italian marque’s motorsport conquests should perhaps cast their eye beyond the Brazilian Grand Prix paddock for their winning fix this weekend.
Because some 7,000 miles east of Sao Paulo in Bahrain, Ferrari’s hypercar outfit is on the verge of claiming a maiden triumph in the World Endurance Championship (WEC). With just one round remaining and a 13-point lead, the three-pronged team can claim a first hypercar drivers’ title victory. Better still, as Lewis Hamilton toils in search of a first podium in scarlet red, it is in fact a British driver heading up their quest for endurance glory.
Full interview below:
