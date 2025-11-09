F1 Brazil GP live: Verstappen in pit-lane with Norris on pole ahead of Piastri
Follow live F1 updates from Interlagos in Sao Paulo at a crucial stage in the three-way championship battle
Lando Norris completed a dream day in his pursuit of a maiden F1 world championship by securing pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Norris extended his lead in the title race from one point to nine after he won the earlier sprint race and rival Oscar Piastri crashed out.
Piastri qualified only fourth for Sunday’s main event, and in another boost to Norris, Max Verstappen – 39 points behind the British driver – was knocked out in Q1 and will start the 71-lap contest in Interlagos way back in 16th.
Kimi Antonelli joins Norris on the front row with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari. Leclerc’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished only 13th.
Time for the Brazil national anthem:
One of the great national anthems this... performed by Brazilian singer Thiaguinho.
Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel, on the grid in Brazil:
“First time I’m on the grid since Abu Dhabi 2022! So many people on the grid!
“There’s things I miss, but looking forward to the race.”
Felipe Massa, on the grid in Brazil:
“I’m 44 now, time is passing. It’s always good to see Brazil like this, hope we have a nice race to watch.
“This is the love of motorsport, hopefully Gabriel can do a better job and we have a few showers.”
On London court case about 2008 title: “Looking forward to justice, I don’t deserve what happened to me or anybody who is looking at the sport, we did what we were supposed to do with the lawyers and now we wait for the decision.”
Lando Norris, after claiming pole on Saturday:
"I just feel like I'm doing a good job. I'm driving well," said Norris yesterday.
"Before, earlier in the season, I would just have weaknesses, and I feel like I've, let's say, I've maybe still got some here and there, but I've lessened them."
Gabriel Bortoleto's home race
The 21-year-old endured a torrid Saturday, with his massive crash in the sprint meaning he couldn’t take part in qualifying for his first home grand prix.
He’ll be the last starter on the grid in 18th - what can he do from there?
Verstappen and Russell side-by-side!
I remember when these two were at each other’s necks a year ago!
Weather forecast
Some very light drizzle at Interlagos right now, but the radar looks OK.
However, it can change very quickly in Sao Paulo!
More so than any of the three drivers battling for this year’s unpredictable Formula 1 world championship, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella knows all too well the thrill and peril of a three-horse title race, as well as the seismic role Interlagos can play in deciding the eventual champion.
Eighteen years ago, the Italian boffin turned team boss was Kimi Raikkonen’s performance engineer at Ferrari in the 2007 season. Heading into the finale in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton (in his rookie year) had a four-point lead over arch-rival and McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso, with Raikkonen seven points off the pace.
Isack Hadjar, who starts P5 today:
“I’m always going to keep it clean, no matter the state of the championship, it would be stupid to do something dumb to Oscar because I’m clearly not racing him yet.
On Verstappen’s prospects from pit-lane, can he come through pack: “If it’s dry, I don’t think so.”
Top-10 - F1 driver standings:
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 326 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 264 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 214 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 104 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points
