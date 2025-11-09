Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

F1 Brazil GP live: Verstappen in pit-lane with Norris on pole ahead of Piastri

Follow live F1 updates from Interlagos in Sao Paulo at a crucial stage in the three-way championship battle

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 09 November 2025 16:45 GMT
Comments
Lando Norris's blunt response to F1 title battle question

Lando Norris completed a dream day in his pursuit of a maiden F1 world championship by securing pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris extended his lead in the title race from one point to nine after he won the earlier sprint race and rival Oscar Piastri crashed out.

Piastri qualified only fourth for Sunday’s main event, and in another boost to Norris, Max Verstappen – 39 points behind the British driver – was knocked out in Q1 and will start the 71-lap contest in Interlagos way back in 16th.

Kimi Antonelli joins Norris on the front row with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari. Leclerc’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished only 13th.

Follow live coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix

Time for the Brazil national anthem:

One of the great national anthems this... performed by Brazilian singer Thiaguinho.

Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:45

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel, on the grid in Brazil:

“First time I’m on the grid since Abu Dhabi 2022! So many people on the grid!

“There’s things I miss, but looking forward to the race.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:43

Felipe Massa, on the grid in Brazil:

“I’m 44 now, time is passing. It’s always good to see Brazil like this, hope we have a nice race to watch.

“This is the love of motorsport, hopefully Gabriel can do a better job and we have a few showers.”

On London court case about 2008 title: “Looking forward to justice, I don’t deserve what happened to me or anybody who is looking at the sport, we did what we were supposed to do with the lawyers and now we wait for the decision.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:39

Lando Norris, after claiming pole on Saturday:

"I just feel like I'm doing a good job. I'm driving well," said Norris yesterday.

"Before, earlier in the season, I would just have weaknesses, and I feel like I've, let's say, I've maybe still got some here and there, but I've lessened them."

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:35

Gabriel Bortoleto's home race

The 21-year-old endured a torrid Saturday, with his massive crash in the sprint meaning he couldn’t take part in qualifying for his first home grand prix.

He’ll be the last starter on the grid in 18th - what can he do from there?

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:30

Verstappen and Russell side-by-side!

I remember when these two were at each other’s necks a year ago!

Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:26

Weather forecast

Some very light drizzle at Interlagos right now, but the radar looks OK.

However, it can change very quickly in Sao Paulo!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:20

PREVIEW: Brazil GP revives haunting 2007 McLaren collapse – but they won’t change approach now

More so than any of the three drivers battling for this year’s unpredictable Formula 1 world championship, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella knows all too well the thrill and peril of a three-horse title race, as well as the seismic role Interlagos can play in deciding the eventual champion.

Eighteen years ago, the Italian boffin turned team boss was Kimi Raikkonen’s performance engineer at Ferrari in the 2007 season. Heading into the finale in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton (in his rookie year) had a four-point lead over arch-rival and McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso, with Raikkonen seven points off the pace.

Full piece below:

Brazil GP revives haunting 2007 McLaren collapse – but they won’t change approach now

Eighteen years on, Kimi Raikkonen’s comeback triumph is a stark warning for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:15

Isack Hadjar, who starts P5 today:

“I’m always going to keep it clean, no matter the state of the championship, it would be stupid to do something dumb to Oscar because I’m clearly not racing him yet.

On Verstappen’s prospects from pit-lane, can he come through pack: “If it’s dry, I don’t think so.”

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:06

Top-10 - F1 driver standings:

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 365 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 326 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 264 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 214 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 148 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 104 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points

10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points

Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:00

Comments

