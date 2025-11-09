Lando Norris's blunt response to F1 title battle question

Lando Norris completed a dream day in his pursuit of a maiden F1 world championship by securing pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris extended his lead in the title race from one point to nine after he won the earlier sprint race and rival Oscar Piastri crashed out.

Piastri qualified only fourth for Sunday’s main event, and in another boost to Norris, Max Verstappen – 39 points behind the British driver – was knocked out in Q1 and will start the 71-lap contest in Interlagos way back in 16th.

Kimi Antonelli joins Norris on the front row with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari. Leclerc’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished only 13th.

