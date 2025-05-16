Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

F1 Imola GP LIVE: Practice start time and schedule with Lewis Hamilton in need of strong start

Follow live practice updates as the drivers look to dial in ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
in Imola
Friday 16 May 2025 11:00 BST
Kimi Antonelli reacts to 'famous' Lewis Hamilton message in Mercedes motorhome

F1 heads to Italy as Imola hosts the first leg of the European summer stint, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and round seven of the 2025 F1 season this weekend.

Oscar Piastri won his third race in a row last time out in Miami, extending his championship lead with McLaren teammate Lando Norris now 16 points behind.

FEATURE: Welcome to Maranello, Ferrari's hometown where history weighs heavy on F1's greatest team

Mercedes’ George Russell earned his fourth podium of the year with a third-place finish, while pole-sitter Max Verstappen finished fourth. As for Ferrari, it was another weekend to forget with an irritated Lewis Hamilton finishing eighth, with Charles Leclerc just a spot ahead in seventh.

Yet the Scuderia will be eyeing an improvement in front of their home tifosi crowd in Imola. Last year, Verstappen won the race after holding off a late charge from Norris.

Follow live updates from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with The Independent

FEATURE: Welcome to Maranello, Ferrari's hometown where history weighs heavy on F1's greatest team

Ahead of Ferrari’s home race in Imola, I spent a day in Maranello, the famous prancing horse emblem at every turn, dissecting the prestige of the Italian marque in contrast to the flaws of the present-day F1 team:

Read below:

Welcome to Maranello, Ferrari’s hometown where their glorious history weighs heavy

Ahead of Ferrari’s home race in Imola, Kieran Jackson spent a day in Maranello, the famous prancing horse emblem at every turn, dissecting the prestige of the Italian marque in contrast to the flaws of the present-day F1 team
Kieran Jackson16 May 2025 10:59

WATCH: Kimi Antonelli's reaction to Lewis Hamilton's message in Mercedes motorhome

When leaving Mercedes last season, Hamilton left a handwritten note for his replacement in the Mercedes motorhome.

At the first European race of the season, the 18-year-old read the private note for the first time!

Kimi Antonelli reacts to 'famous' Lewis Hamilton message in Mercedes motorhome
Kieran Jackson16 May 2025 10:53

Lewis Hamilton in honest self-reflection in media day on Thursday:

One top-five finish, seventh in the championship - it’s not been the start to the season desired for Lewis Hamilton.

"I anticipated it would be very tough, because I've joined a team before,” Hamilton said, referencing his move from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013, in his session with the written press at Imola on Thursday.

"I came in with a really open mind. I didn't know how tough it was going to be. I knew it was going to be challenging.

“It's as challenging as it could ever be. On all fronts."

(Getty)
Kieran Jackson16 May 2025 10:45

State of play in the drivers' championship!

1. Oscar Piastri – 131 points

2. Lando Norris – 115 points

3. Max Verstappen – 99 points

4. George Russell – 93 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 53 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 41 points

8. Alex Albon – 30 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 14 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda – 9 points

12. Pierre Gasly – 7 points

13. Carlos Sainz – 7 points

14. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

15. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

16. Isack Hadjar – 5 points

17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

18. Liam Lawson – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

Kieran Jackson16 May 2025 10:39

Start times this weekend in Imola:

Here’s all your key timings this weekend!

Friday 16 May

  • Free practice 1: 12:30pm
  • Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 17 May

  • Free practice 3: 11:30am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 18 May

  • Race: 2pm

All times BST

Kieran Jackson16 May 2025 10:36

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix!

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola!

Oscar Piastri won his third race in a row last time out in Miami, extending his championship lead with McLaren teammate Lando Norris now 16 points behind.

Mercedes’ George Russell earned his fourth podium of the year with a third-place finish, while pole-sitter Max Verstappen finished fourth. As for Ferrari, it was another weekend to forget with an irritated Lewis Hamilton finishing eighth, with Charles Leclerc just a spot ahead in seventh.

Yet the Scuderia will be eyeing an improvement in front of their home tifosi crowd in Imola. Last year, Verstappen won the race after holding off a late charge from Norris.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson16 May 2025 10:35

