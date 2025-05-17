Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
F1 Imola GP LIVE: Qualifying start time and updates as Lewis Hamilton eyes shock Ferrari pole

Follow live updates as the drivers eye pole position in qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
in Imola
Saturday 17 May 2025 14:33 BST
Comments
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s first race in Italy for Ferrari

F1 heads to Italy as Imola hosts the first leg of the European summer stint, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and round seven of the 2025 F1 season this weekend.

Oscar Piastri won his third race in a row last time out in Miami, extending his championship lead with McLaren teammate Lando Norris now 16 points behind.

FEATURE: Welcome to Maranello, Ferrari’s hometown where history weighs heavy on F1’s greatest team

Mercedes’ George Russell earned his fourth podium of the year with a third-place finish, while pole-sitter Max Verstappen finished fourth. As for Ferrari, it was another weekend to forget with an irritated Lewis Hamilton finishing eighth, with Charles Leclerc just a spot ahead in seventh.

Yet the Scuderia will be eyeing an improvement in front of their home tifosi crowd in Imola. Last year, Verstappen won the race after holding off a late charge from Norris.

Follow live updates from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with The Independent

What are the start times this weekend?

All times BST

Saturday 17 May

  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 18 May

  • Race: 2pm
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson16 May 2025 17:46

Can Aston have a much-needed decent qualifying session?

Kieran Jackson17 May 2025 14:48

State of play in the drivers' championship heading into qualifying!

1. Oscar Piastri – 131 points

2. Lando Norris – 115 points

3. Max Verstappen – 99 points

4. George Russell – 93 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 53 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 41 points

8. Alex Albon – 30 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 14 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda – 9 points

12. Pierre Gasly – 7 points

13. Carlos Sainz – 7 points

14. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

15. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

16. Isack Hadjar – 5 points

17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

18. Liam Lawson – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

Kieran Jackson17 May 2025 14:45

Kieran Jackson17 May 2025 14:39

Lando Norris steps away from social media

“Yeah, I’ve not been on social media for a few weeks now,” Norris said at Imola.

“It’s just not something I enjoy. I don’t need to, it’s my life, I can do what I like.

“I enjoy not going on my phone as much as I used to. I mean, I still use my phone and I am still texting my friends, all these things.

“But I just see social media, from my perspective, more of a waste of my time and energy and I just don’t need that, don’t want it.”

Lando Norris has turned away from social media (David Davies/PA)
Lando Norris has turned away from social media (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson17 May 2025 14:37

WATCH: Kimi Antonelli's reaction to Lewis Hamilton's message in Mercedes motorhome

When leaving Mercedes last season, Hamilton left a handwritten note for his replacement in the Mercedes motorhome.

At the first European race of the season, the 18-year-old read the private note for the first time!

Kimi Antonelli reacts to 'famous' Lewis Hamilton message in Mercedes motorhome
Kieran Jackson17 May 2025 14:30

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff absent from Imola GP for touching personal reason

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff will be absent from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix due to his son graduating from college this weekend.

Wolff’s 23-year-old eldest son Benedict, one of his children from his previous marriage, is graduating from the University of Southern California and the Austrian executive has decided to stay in the United States.

Mercedes team representative Bradley Lord, Wolff’s long-term right-hand man, will take on the Austrian’s duties in the garage and with the press.

(Getty)
Kieran Jackson17 May 2025 14:20

FEATURE: Welcome to Maranello, Ferrari’s hometown where history weighs heavy on F1’s greatest team

Ahead of Ferrari’s home race in Imola, I spent a day in Maranello, the famous prancing horse emblem at every turn, dissecting the prestige of the Italian marque in contrast to the flaws of the present-day F1 team:

Read below:

Welcome to Maranello, Ferrari’s hometown where their glorious history weighs heavy

Ahead of Ferrari’s home race in Imola, Kieran Jackson spent a day in Maranello, the famous prancing horse emblem at every turn, dissecting the prestige of the Italian marque in contrast to the flaws of the present-day F1 team
Kieran Jackson17 May 2025 14:10

Comment: Kimi Antonelli’s F1 ascension appears a masterstroke – have Mercedes found their answer to Max Verstappen?

Antonelli has already broken records: the youngest driver to score points, after a sumptuous recovery drive from 16th to fourth in the rain in the season opener in Melbourne. And after his surprise pole position for the sprint race at the last round in Miami, he became the youngest driver to record a pole position in any F1 format. At 21, Sebastian Vettel, the previous record holder, was three years older.

Released with exquisite timing, one day after the Miami Grand Prix, Antonelli’s ascension to F1 has been chronicled in a new 45-minute documentary on Netflix, titled The Seat.

Piece:

In ‘special’ 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli, have Mercedes found their Max Verstappen?

A Netflix documentary gives an insight into the 18-year-old Italian star after a terrific start to his rookie season
Kieran Jackson17 May 2025 14:01

Here's the state of play in the constructors' championship!

1. McLaren - 246 points

2. Mercedes - 141 points

3. Red Bull - 105 points

4. Ferrari - 94 points

5. Williams - 37 points

6. Haas - 20 points

7. Aston Martin - 14 points

8. Racing Bulls - 8 points

9. Alpine - 7 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

Kieran Jackson17 May 2025 13:44

