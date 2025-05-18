Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s first race in Italy for Ferrari

Oscar Piastri claimed pole position in a dramatic qualifying session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola as Lewis Hamilton suffered an early exit in his first home race for Ferrari and Yuki Tsunoda walked away from a major crash.

Piastri delivered a flawless lap when it mattered to beat Max Verstappen's time by just 0.034 seconds, after the Dutchman surged to the top of the charts in pursuit of a third successive pole.

Lando Norris could manage only fourth for McLaren - over three tenths off the pole pace - after being edged out at the last by George Russell, who will start from third for Mercedes.

Hamilton had expressed excitement and expectation ahead of his first home race weekend as a Ferrari driver but his Saturday ended in bitter disappointment after he was knocked out in the second part of qualifying.

