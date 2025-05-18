Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

F1 Imola GP LIVE: Race updates as Lewis Hamilton looks to fight back after Ferrari disaster

Follow all the build-up as Oscar Piastri starts alongside Max Verstappen for race seven of the season

Kieran Jackson
in Imola
Sunday 18 May 2025 13:34 BST
Comments
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s first race in Italy for Ferrari

Oscar Piastri claimed pole position in a dramatic qualifying session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola as Lewis Hamilton suffered an early exit in his first home race for Ferrari and Yuki Tsunoda walked away from a major crash.

Piastri delivered a flawless lap when it mattered to beat Max Verstappen's time by just 0.034 seconds, after the Dutchman surged to the top of the charts in pursuit of a third successive pole.

FEATURE: Welcome to Maranello, Ferrari’s hometown where history weighs heavy on F1’s greatest team

Lando Norris could manage only fourth for McLaren - over three tenths off the pole pace - after being edged out at the last by George Russell, who will start from third for Mercedes.

Hamilton had expressed excitement and expectation ahead of his first home race weekend as a Ferrari driver but his Saturday ended in bitter disappointment after he was knocked out in the second part of qualifying.

Follow live updates from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with The Independent

Pinned

When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Time BST

  • Race: 2pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson17 May 2025 17:55

Brazil legend Ronaldo on the grid in Imola!

Kieran Jackson18 May 2025 13:52

Time for the Italian national anthem!

One of the great national anthems of the world being played in Imola!

Kieran Jackson18 May 2025 13:45

Ferrari legend Jean Alesi, on rumours this will be the last race at Imola:

There is a lot of rumours, important to understand the drivers - they love this place.

“Hopefully it'll continue.”

18 May 2025 13:42

McLaren boss Zak Brown:

“Oscar is very prepared, he’s got his gameplan, so does Lando - I think it’ll be a great race, I like our chances.

“I think it’s a one-stop race, but we’ll have to see - we’re prepared for both.”

Piastri P1; Norris P4.

Kieran Jackson18 May 2025 13:40

Imola GP preview: Meet the brain behind McLaren’s F1 rocketship – with rivals playing catch-up in Imola

On a weekend where fanatical home supporters will bask under the Imola sunshine on the hills surrounding this gloriously old-school circuit, desperate to see their beloved Ferrari outfit turn a corner, it is in fact an Italian donning papaya who is brimming with glee amid his team’s current dominance of Formula One.

Andrea Stella, the ex-Ferrari engineer now thriving in his role as McLaren team principal, is usually talkative. A deeply respected presence in the paddock, the 54-year-old is candid and uninhibited in his analysis and opinions. Friday’s FIA press conference was no different.

Full preview below:

Meet the brain behind McLaren’s F1 rocketship – with rivals playing catch-up in Imola

Andrea Stella spent over a decade at Ferrari but is now thriving in his role as McLaren team principal
Kieran Jackson18 May 2025 13:36

State of play in the drivers' championship heading into this race!

1. Oscar Piastri – 131 points

2. Lando Norris – 115 points

3. Max Verstappen – 99 points

4. George Russell – 93 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 53 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 41 points

8. Alex Albon – 30 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 14 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda – 9 points

12. Pierre Gasly – 7 points

13. Carlos Sainz – 7 points

14. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

15. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

16. Isack Hadjar – 5 points

17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

18. Liam Lawson – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

Kieran Jackson18 May 2025 13:30

Drivers parade!

Here are some shots of the drivers' parade in Imola earlier!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson18 May 2025 13:22

FEATURE: Welcome to Maranello, Ferrari’s hometown where history weighs heavy on F1’s greatest team

Ahead of Ferrari’s home race in Imola, I spent a day in Maranello, the famous prancing horse emblem at every turn, dissecting the prestige of the Italian marque in contrast to the flaws of the present-day F1 team:

Read below:

Welcome to Maranello, Ferrari’s hometown where their glorious history weighs heavy

Ahead of Ferrari’s home race in Imola, Kieran Jackson spent a day in Maranello, the famous prancing horse emblem at every turn, dissecting the prestige of the Italian marque in contrast to the flaws of the present-day F1 team
Kieran Jackson18 May 2025 13:15

Lando Norris steps away from social media

“Yeah, I’ve not been on social media for a few weeks now,” Norris said at Imola.

“It’s just not something I enjoy. I don’t need to, it’s my life, I can do what I like.

“I enjoy not going on my phone as much as I used to. I mean, I still use my phone and I am still texting my friends, all these things.

“But I just see social media, from my perspective, more of a waste of my time and energy and I just don’t need that, don’t want it.”

Lando Norris has turned away from social media (David Davies/PA)
Lando Norris has turned away from social media (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson18 May 2025 13:07

