F1 Imola GP LIVE: Race updates as Lewis Hamilton looks to fight back after Ferrari disaster
Follow all the build-up as Oscar Piastri starts alongside Max Verstappen for race seven of the season
Oscar Piastri claimed pole position in a dramatic qualifying session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola as Lewis Hamilton suffered an early exit in his first home race for Ferrari and Yuki Tsunoda walked away from a major crash.
Piastri delivered a flawless lap when it mattered to beat Max Verstappen's time by just 0.034 seconds, after the Dutchman surged to the top of the charts in pursuit of a third successive pole.
Lando Norris could manage only fourth for McLaren - over three tenths off the pole pace - after being edged out at the last by George Russell, who will start from third for Mercedes.
Hamilton had expressed excitement and expectation ahead of his first home race weekend as a Ferrari driver but his Saturday ended in bitter disappointment after he was knocked out in the second part of qualifying.
Time for the Italian national anthem!
One of the great national anthems of the world being played in Imola!
Ferrari legend Jean Alesi, on rumours this will be the last race at Imola:
There is a lot of rumours, important to understand the drivers - they love this place.
“Hopefully it'll continue.”
McLaren boss Zak Brown:
“Oscar is very prepared, he’s got his gameplan, so does Lando - I think it’ll be a great race, I like our chances.
“I think it’s a one-stop race, but we’ll have to see - we’re prepared for both.”
Piastri P1; Norris P4.
On a weekend where fanatical home supporters will bask under the Imola sunshine on the hills surrounding this gloriously old-school circuit, desperate to see their beloved Ferrari outfit turn a corner, it is in fact an Italian donning papaya who is brimming with glee amid his team’s current dominance of Formula One.
Andrea Stella, the ex-Ferrari engineer now thriving in his role as McLaren team principal, is usually talkative. A deeply respected presence in the paddock, the 54-year-old is candid and uninhibited in his analysis and opinions. Friday’s FIA press conference was no different.
State of play in the drivers' championship heading into this race!
4. George Russell – 93 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 53 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points
8. Alex Albon – 30 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 14 points
12. Pierre Gasly – 7 points
13. Carlos Sainz – 7 points
14. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
15. Ollie Bearman – 6 points
16. Isack Hadjar – 5 points
17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
18. Liam Lawson – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
Drivers parade!
Here are some shots of the drivers' parade in Imola earlier!
Ahead of Ferrari’s home race in Imola, I spent a day in Maranello, the famous prancing horse emblem at every turn, dissecting the prestige of the Italian marque in contrast to the flaws of the present-day F1 team:
Lando Norris steps away from social media
“Yeah, I’ve not been on social media for a few weeks now,” Norris said at Imola.
“It’s just not something I enjoy. I don’t need to, it’s my life, I can do what I like.
“I enjoy not going on my phone as much as I used to. I mean, I still use my phone and I am still texting my friends, all these things.
“But I just see social media, from my perspective, more of a waste of my time and energy and I just don’t need that, don’t want it.”
