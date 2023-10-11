For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula 1 has confirmed the schedule for the Las Vegas Grand Prix next month including a 10pm local start time for the race on Saturday night and an opening ceremony before cars are on track.

F1 is returning to Sin City for the first time in over 40 years in November, with the 3.8 mile street track on the Vegas strip staging the penultimate race of the 2023 season in what is being billed as one of the sporting events of the year.

Now, plans and timings have been confirmed by race organisers – with the race start time confirmed to be 10pm PST (6am GMT, 1am ET) under the lights on Saturday 18 November.

The event schedule will start, rather uniquely, on a Wednesday night with a lavish opening ceremony at the paddock site.

It will feature the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new paddock building, estimated to have cost $500million, and is likely to follow a similar order of play to Miami’s pre-event spectacle, where drivers and team bosses were introduced on stage.

Practice takes place on Thursday 16 November, with qualifying on Friday 17 November at midnight (PST), which is 8am GMT and 3am ET on Saturday morning.

Race organisers announced this week that Nevada residents can secure a single-day grandstand ticket for Thursday practice, starting at $200, with race day tickets around $1,300. Three-day tickets for $500 have already sold out.

The schedule for the Las Vegas Grand Prix has been confirmed (F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Preparation for the Las Vegas race has seen numerous roads closed while construction takes place, with the project as a whole costing an estimated $560m.

A man working on the construction at the Bellagio Fountains area tragically died last month after suffering a “major laceration to the neck.” A spokesperson for the police confirmed the worker was involved in construction for the Vegas race circuit.

The 3.8-mile track passes a host of famous Sin City landmarks, including the Bellagio, Caesars Palace and the new MGM Sphere.

F1 is returning to Vegas for the first time since 1982, when the Caesars Palace Grand Prix was held in the car park of the famous hotel.