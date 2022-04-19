F1 news LIVE: Emilia Romagna GP build-up as Red Bull try to catch Ferrari
Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates plus all the build-up to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as attention turns to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction after a thrilling start to the 2022 season.
Vettel wants Formula 1 to ‘act and help’ Ukraine war victims further
Sebastian Vettel has called on Formula 1 to do more to help Ukraine amid its ongoing invasion by Russia.
Four-time champion Vettel, who drives for Aston Martin, has been seen sporting a helmet this season that bears the colours of Ukraine’s flag and the words “No War.”
Drivers gathered around a banner carrying the same message ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, while teams have donated to Unicef’s fundraising appeal to help victims of the war.
“I think a lot of the things that are required to help people are basic,” Vettel said.
“Basic things, other than shelter: making sure they have got food, they have got blankets, nappies, whatever you can think of. And to supply all these things in the end, you need money, so I think we should set up something and collect money.”
Hamilton ‘sulking’ after Mercedes poor start, claims Hakkinen
Ex-Formula 1 driver Mika Hakkinen believes Lewis Hamilton may be looking to leave Mercedes after a bad start to the 2022 season.
Hamilton has been on the podium once this campaign, a third-place finish in Bahrain, leaving him in fifth in the driver standings. The British driver would have been targeting a record eighth title this season but he is currently 43 points behind leader Charles Leclerc.
The same can’t be said for Hamilton’s teammate George Russell who slid into second after a podium finish at the Australian Grand Prix.
“George comes from a team with little or no success. He had some good results in qualifying but not in races. All these achievements with Mercedes are new to him. Everything feels super-good,” Hakkinen said.
“For Lewis, this is a disaster. And with George being ahead, it’s even worse. I wonder how Lewis behaves in the team meetings – I bet he’s sulking. I can imagine the sulking. There’s lots of complaining and whining.
“And now starts the natural thought process of drivers. ‘Should I go somewhere else?’
“It’s a fact. He’s been at Mercedes for years and won multiple championships. Now that things are not going well, he’ll start thinking of switching teams.”
F1 latest news
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all the latest news as the world of F1 builds up towards this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Red Bull have endured a nightmare start to the 2022 season, with engine issues causing Max Verstappen to retire from both the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Australian Grand Prix. Those DNFs have left the reigning world champion way adrift of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ standings after just three races.
However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said he is confident there will be no more reliability issues with the car at this weekend’s race.
“We had to take a lot of punishment and we are now well behind Charles Leclerc. However, we have dealt with things quickly,” he said.
“The problems we had in Bahrain were different to the problems we had in Australia and also different to the problems we had during the winter tests. But according to Honda, we can count on the problems being fixed before the next race.”
