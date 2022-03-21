F1 news LIVE: Charles Leclerc reveals Ferrari prank as Christian Horner bemoans ‘brutal’ Bahrain GP
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won yesterday’s thrilling Bahrain Grand Prix as Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both failed to finish and Lewis Hamilton took third
Charles Leclerc won a thrilling Bahrain Grand Prix to open the new F1 season and afterwards revealed a cheeky prank played on his Ferrari team as he closed in on victory. “I did a bit of a joke on the radio on the last lap, saying there was something strange with the engine,” he told Sky Sports. “The engineers I’m pretty sure didn’t like that, but it was fun.”
Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz finished second as Mercedes enjoyed the benefits of Red Bull’s woes to finish third and fourth, with Lewis Hamilton on the podium ahead of new teammate George Russell. Red Bull boss Christian Horner described the race as “brutal” after both Max Verstappen and then Sergio Perez suffered issues which saw them fail to finish.
Elsewhere Haas enjoyed an impressive day as returning F1 driver Kevin Magnussen collected a fifth-placed finish, the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas came in sixth and his teamate Guanya Zhou finished 10th to collect a first world championship point on his F1 debut.
Follow all the latest news and reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix below, as the F1 world looks ahead to the next race in Saudi Arabia.
Lewis Hamilton hails ‘great start to the season’ for Mercedes
How competitive will Mercedes be in Saudi Arabia this weekend? There isn’t much time for tweaking if, as Lewis Hamilton suggests, there are some changes needed to the car, but Toto Wolff and co. will be hoping for improvements as they bid to again win in Jeddah. Hamilton took victory in the inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix last year.
Lewis Hamilton able to enjoy unexpected, ‘remarkable' Bahrain Grand Prix podium
Ferrari’s closest challengers in Bahrain were Mercedes, who took third and fourth. After a preseason that highlighted plenty of concerns with the German outfit’s new car after the offseason overhaul of the regulations, this was an encouraging performance, according to Lewis Hamilton.
“Oh, for sure, we would not have expected [to get a podium],” said Hamilton. “I woke up this morning hoping, super, super hoping that we would have a chance to fight, that we would have a car that’s better than we think. But we did struggle in the race.
“But George did a great job to get us third and fourth [which] I think is pretty remarkable given the problems that we have.”
Ferrari celebrate a superb start to the Formula 1 season
Can Ferrari muscle into the title mix? The early evidence seems to suggest they can as the attention of the Formula 1 world turns to Saudi Arabia.
‘Ferrari are properly back’ with Bahrain Grand Prix one-two
Behind Charles Leclerc in Bahrain came Carlos Sainz to seal a Ferrari one-two and make an early statement for the Italian team.
“The last two years have been incredibly difficult for the team,” beamed Leclerc. “Now, starting in the best way possible. Pole position, victory, fastest lap, one-two with Carlos, we couldn’t have hoped for any better.”
Sainz added: “Ferrari are properly back with a one-two, where the team should be.”
Charles Leclerc wins Bahrain Grand Prix
And we are off. It was perhaps the most hotly-anticipated season start in recent Formula 1 memory, 2022 F1 season began in some style, with Ferrari proving their in-race potential with a fine victory as Charles Leclerc righted the wrongs of 2019 and finally claimed a Bahrain Grand Prix victory.
Charles Leclerc wins Bahrain Grand Prix as Max Verstappen fails to finish
Verstappen suffered a dramatic late technical issue while Sergio Perez also failed to finish as Ferrari returned to the top of the podium in a thrilling season-opener in Bahrain
F1 latest news
