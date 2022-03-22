F1 latest news LIVE: Mercedes to ‘take a chainsaw’ to W13 as Max Verstappen slams Red Bull reliability
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won a thrilling Bahrain Grand Prix to kick off the 2022 F1 season with Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both failing to finish and Lewis Hamilton delighted to snatch third
As the dust settles after Charles Leclerc won a thrilling Bahrain Grand Prix, attention turns to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend with many teams frantically looking for adjustments.
World champion Max Verstappen will be eager for Red Bull to correct the reliability issues that plagued himself and Sergio Perez in Bahrain, leading to the pair suffering DNF.
“I did a bit of a joke on the radio on the last lap, saying there was something strange with the engine,” Leclerc told Sky Sports. “The engineers I’m pretty sure didn’t like that, but it was fun.” While teammate Carlos Sainz finished second to ignite a compelling title race with Mercedes also wary of their car’s ability to compete this year despite the third and fourth finishes from Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with Toto Wolff conceding they may “take a chainsaw” to the W13 in pursuit of less drag.
Elsewhere Haas have been revelling following an impressive day as returning F1 driver Kevin Magnussen collected a fifth-placed finish, the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas came in sixth and his teammate Guanyu Zhou finished 10th to collect a first world championship point on his F1 debut.
Follow all the latest news and reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix below, as the F1 world looks ahead to the next race in Saudi Arabia.
Lando Norris ‘expecting pain’ for longer with McLaren ‘long way off’ F1 frontrunners
Lando Norris says he is “expecting pain” for the foreseeable future with McLaren, whose 2022 Formula 1 car is a “long, long way off” the pace of the early frontrunners.
Ferrari and Red Bull tussled for victory at the season opener in Bahrain on Sunday, with the Scuderia earing a 1-2 victory at the chequered flag after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez retired from the race due to late engine failures.
Charles Leclerc was fasted in qualifying on Saturday and took a thoroughly deserved third victory of victory of his career ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz, while Lewis Hamilton earned a surprise podium for a lacklustre Mercedes.
McLaren, meanwhile, started with drivers Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in 13th and 18th respectively, and dropped further down the order on race day with a mediocre car which had the pace of a certified backmarker.
Zhou ‘speechless’ after first points finish
Zhou Guanyu says that he was left “speechless” following his maiden Formula 1 race, in which he walked away with his first Championship points.
The Chinese driver finished 10th, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas coming home in sixth to ensure a double-points finish for Alfa Romeo.
Zhou was sitting in 13th place for the late Safety Car restart, and swiftly moved past the Haas of Mick Schumacher for 12th.
He then gained another two places and moved into the top 10 when the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez retired from the race with suspected fuel issues.
“It’s amazing, I’m so speechless,” Zhou said. “It was an emotional race, so intense, not physically, mentally. To be scoring my first ever Formula 1 points in my debut is something I would only dream of one year ago, or two weeks ago.
“Everything comes so quickly, I’m just so happy, so proud of the team behind me. I’m proud of my team-mate, we worked so hard together to maximise the car. It’s a huge reward for us and a day that I’ll never forget for a long time.”
Lando Norris pinpoints McLaren’s big problem and plan to fix it ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Lando Norris maintains McLaren have a “downforce” problem and that it is “not a simple fix” after the Formula 1 season opener.
The Briton endured a disappointing race in Bahrain, finishing without a point down in 15th, while teammate Daniel Ricciardo was one place ahead in 14th.
Despite a promising time in Barcelona, F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain meant expectations were low heading into Sunday, and Norris concedes there is a lot of work to do to change the team’s potential for 2022.
“It’s not a simple fix,” Norris conceded on Any Driven Monday. “At times the balance in fuel is relatively decent, but we end up going slower than the majority.
Red Bull aiming to bounce back in Jeddah
Red Bull are hoping for a strong showing in Saudi Arabia this weekend after retiring both cars in the opening race in Bahrain on Sunday.
Drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both looked set to finish in the top four slots before power losses in the closing laps so both cars retire meaning they picked up no points in the Championship.
Hamilton title challenge ‘a long shot’ says Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton only has a long shot of fighting for the world championship this season.
Wolff’s verdict came after the opening round of the season where Hamilton’s Mercedes team were outclassed by Ferrari and Red Bull in Bahrain only to luckily clinch a podium after both Red Bull’s failed to finish the race.
“If we look at the pecking order today, it seems it will be a very long shot to even think about being in contention for the drivers’ or constructors’ championships,” said the Mercedes team principal.
“We probably scored the maximum points that we could have on Sunday, and we need to take it from here. Every weekend counts.
“But at the moment we have to be realistic and when you are third on the road you cannot think about winning it.”
Gasly vs Magnussen
The battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc wasn’t the only display of great racing at Bahrain as drivers went wheel to wheel in the middle of the field.
AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Hass’ Kevin Magnussen found themselves in a well fought duel but their was only one winner. On his return to Formula 1 Magnussen finished P5 behind Ferrari and Mercedes whilst Gasly’s car caught fire and didn’t finish the race.
Christian Horner rejects Max Verstappen strategy complaint after angry radio message
Christian Horner has dismissed Max Verstappen’s suggestion that Red Bull had two opportunities to pass Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix but were too conservative with their tyre strategy.
Red Bull twice attempted to undercut the Ferrari driver by bringing Verstappen into the pits early but the defending champion was left furious after being told to look after his tyres on the out lap.
After the undercut failed and Leclerc retook the lead following his pit-stop, Verstappen vented his frustration on the team radio. “This is now two times that I take it easy on the out-lap, that I could have been in front,” he said. “I am never, ever doing it again!”
George Russell style praised by Toto Wolff as Mercedes boss makes Max Verstappen comparison
Toto Wolff has heaped praise on George Russell for his driving style while taking a shot at Max Verstappen.
The reigning Formula 1 world champion is known for his aggressive style and the Mercedes team boss has labelled his approach as “win it or bin it”.
While Wolff also praised Russell for marrying intelligence and skill, with the young driver delivering fourth in his debut for the Silver Arrows in Bahrain last weekend.
“I think Max’s approach - and this is George’s phrase since he was in go-karting – is ‘win it or bin it,’” Wolff told GQ.
“George approaches it more from an intellectual standpoint while having all the skills.
New Aston Martin AMR22 “a disaster” according to Ralf Schumacher
Ralf Schumacher says the Aston Martin AMR22 is “a disaster” and feels the team’s Toyota-like “bulldozer approach” to reaching the frontof the grid will not work.
Schumacher drove for Toyota when they owned a Formula 1 team in the 2000s, and felt it was a case of a big named brand spending a lot of money in the hoping to build a front-running team and which ultimately failed.
Aston Martin’s boss, Lawrence Stroll, is currently in the process of funding a new factory and wind tunnel for the Silverstone team having already recruited more than 200 new staff with the aim of getting the team back up Formula 1’s leaderboard and Schumacher sees parallels in this approach to his time at Toyota.
“The car is, so we hear, a disaster,” said Schumacher on AvD Motor & Sport Magazin on German TV, “It has to be able to do everything you don’t need. And on top of that, apparently the team owner is now also sitting in the meetings and voicing how things should be done. If that’s the case, it gets really, really complicated.
“The team have lost the thread. They wanted to achieve too much too quickly and that simply doesn’t work in Formula 1. You can’t just take a lot of people and a lot of money, put them in a pot, stir it briefly and then something good comes out.
“The team wanted to take a bulldozer approach and that didn’t work at Toyota.”
'No solution yet to ‘porpoising’ for Mercedes’ says Russell
Mercedes manage to finish third and fourth in the 2022 Formula 1 opener in Bahrain but they struggled throughout the race with ‘porpoising’. A phenomenon seen this year when the car violently bounces on its suspension at high speed.
George Russell, who finished fourth behind Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton, suggested Mercedes could be stuck with the problem for the rest of the campaign.
“This bouncing we are experiencing down the straight is slowing us down because we are smashing into the ground, rather than going forward,” he said.
“It is promising to see that other cars have had the same issue and they managed to solve it which means there is a solution there, but we are struggling to find it.
“It would have been brilliant if we solved it in testing where we had so much running. But we truly just don’t know how long it will take, if it is next weekend or after the summer break.
“We hope it will be as soon as possible, but there is no reason why it may not continue the whole year.”
