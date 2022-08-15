F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen implores Red Bull to keep pushing despite healthy lead in title race
Max Verstappen has called on Red Bull to keep their foot to the floor despite his huge advantage in the Formula 1 title race. The Belgian-Dutchman, who had to wait until the final race of last season to beat Lewis Hamilton to a first drivers’ crown, holds an 80-point lead over Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc at the summer break.
Despite Ferrari’s resurgence at the front of the grid, Verstappen has still won eight races including last time out in Hungary. Verstappen though is keen to keep pushing when racing resumes - at the Belgian Grand Prix - later this month.
“I think as a team we still want to win more races and that’s what we’ll definitely try to do and after the break,” he said. “Of course, we know that our car in general is quick, but I think throughout the race Ferrari was also very fast.” Verstappen will next be in action in the first race after the summer break at Spa-Francorchamps next week, 26-28 August, at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Meanwhile, where Oscar Piastri will end up in 2023 remains shrouded in uncertainty after the Alpine test driver insisted he would not be racing for the team next year, with Daniel Ricciardo seemingly in danger of losing his seat at McLaren. This follows Fernando Alonso’s surprise move to Aston Martin as a consequence of Sebastian Vettel’s retirement.
F1 news: Aston Martin boss champions team’s F1 future with podium spots as standard
Aston Martin have made very few waves in the 2022 Formula One season, ninth out of 10 in the constructors’ standings and with just 20 points on the board between the three drivers they have used.
Indeed, it’s arguable the most headlines they have made all year have come as the result of Sebastian Vettel announcing his retirement recently, and the amount of tributes from all corners of motorsports towards him thereafter.
However, team principal Mike Krack believes a longer-term view of Aston Martin looks far more impressive, after seeing key additions to the staff this year, the signing of Fernando Alonso as Vettel’s replacement and investment into a near-completed new factory and a wind tunnel for 2024.
“In the future, I see Aston Martin F1 as a team where success is the norm,” Krack told Aston Martin’s website. “I see a team that’s not surprised to be on the podium, that’s not surprised to be winning races. We need to reach a point where we’re constantly delivering excellent results on the track, but also believe in our ability to do so.
“We’re talking about building a winning culture here – this takes time – and, first, we have to develop a faster car. Our journey has only just begun and there will be challenges, but the fighting spirit of Aston Martin F1 is second to none.”
