Oscar Piastri claimed pole position in a dramatic F1 qualifying session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton suffered an early exit in his first home race for Ferrari and Yuki Tsunoda walked away from a major crash.

Piastri delivered a flawless lap when it mattered to beat Max Verstappen's time by just 0.034 seconds, after the Dutchman surged to the top of the charts in pursuit of a third successive pole.

Lando Norris could manage only fourth for McLaren - over three tenths off the pole pace - after being edged out at the last by George Russell, who will start from third for Mercedes.

Hamilton had expressed excitement and expectation ahead of his first home race weekend as a Ferrari driver, but his Saturday ended in bitter disappointment after he was knocked out in the second part of qualifying.

When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

All times BST

Sunday 18 May

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri – 131 points

2. Lando Norris – 115 points

3. Max Verstappen – 99 points

4. George Russell – 93 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 53 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 41 points

8. Alex Albon – 30 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 14 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda – 9 points

12. Pierre Gasly – 7 points

13. Carlos Sainz – 7 points

14. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

15. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

16. Isack Hadjar – 5 points

17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

18. Liam Lawson – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 246 points

2. Mercedes - 141 points

3. Red Bull - 105 points

4. Ferrari - 94 points

5. Williams - 37 points

6. Haas - 20 points

7. Aston Martin - 14 points

8. Racing Bulls - 8 points

9. Alpine - 7 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December