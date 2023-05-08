F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff sends stark warning to Lewis Hamilton after Miami disappointment
Follow all the latest Formula 1 news and reaction from the Miami Grand Prix after Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant victory from ninth on the grid with team-mate Sergio Perez in second and Fernando Alonso third
Toto Wolff has dampened expectations on Mercedes’ highly-anticipated upgrade for the next race in Imola despite Lewis Hamilton calling for a one-second upgrade after the Miami Grand Prix.
After qualifying a lowly 13th, Hamilton finished sixth in Miami on Sunday with team-mate George Russell a respectable fourth - but still way out of Red Bull’s league after another one-two finish for the reigning world champions.
While Hamilton insisted he needed a “second upgrade” worth around one second, Wolff believes the upgrade for Imola may not even be worth half-a-second, instead saying it will be a “good baseline”, adding: “I don’t think we’ll get there and suddenly we’re half a second faster and in the middle of a fight. We won’t.”
Elsewhere, Max Verstappen sends a chilling warning to his title rivals, Wolff lambasts Hamilton’s Mercedes car after qualifying and George Russell criticises unusual pre-race introductions.
Where are Mercedes and Ferrari? Frankly, you don’t want to hear the answer
Comment by Kieran Jackson
A running joke, visible in front of the cameras, is playing out between Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso this season. After Verstappen only qualified ninth for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, second-placed Alonso predicted – in a routine which would be laughable if it wasn’t so accurate – that the Red Bull would slingshot past him by lap 25. In similar circumstances three races back in Saudi Arabia, wily double world champion Alonso was near-enough spot-on with the same prophecy.
Except this time, it didn’t take Verstappen that long. By lap 15, Verstappen had overtaken seven sitting ducks to reach the rear of team-mate Sergio Perez. Eking out the maximum performance in his set of hard tyres, the Dutchman was in prime position to overtake Perez by the time he pitted for mediums on lap 46. Two rounds of the circuit later, Verstappen stormed clear of Perez’s valiant defence to take a statement victory. That, plus the fastest lap, handed the championship leader a perfect 26-point day.
His gap to Perez is now 14 points. Aston Martin’s Alonso, in third, is 44 points behind Verstappen – the closest challenger outside the Red Bull behemoth. But it is the Constructors’ Standings which really tells the tale of this one-sided bloodbath right now.
Where are Mercedes and Ferrari? Frankly, you don’t want to hear the answer
Comment: Red Bull have a monumental 122-point lead in the world championship after just five races and another day of domination in Miami – but the gap in the standings doesn’t even tell the full story
Toto Wolff sends stark warning to Lewis Hamilton after Miami GP
Max Verstappen claims Miami boos are due to his success: ‘They don’t like who wins’
Max Verstappen said he is targeted by F1’s boo brigade because they are jealous of him winning.
Verstappen landed a third victory of the season with a fine drive from ninth at Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix to extend his championship lead to 14 points over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez. The double world champion was heckled as he was introduced on the grid in the moments before the race, and then also on the podium as he was presented with his winner’s trophy.
But a typically bullish Verstappen said: “If I am driving at the back nobody will be doing anything in terms of a reaction.”
‘They don’t like who wins’: Max Verstappen claims Miami boos are due to his success
The back-to-back world champion was heckled before and after his latest victory as Red Bull dominated again
Lewis Hamilton, speaking after the race:
“I don’t know about the strategy, don’t know if it was optimum. Difficult at the start in a DRS train, once I did the stop on the hard, was able to really push. To get from 13th to sixth, I’m pretty happy with that. I enjoyed the race, nice to have a battle with people.
“It’s all a bit of an unknown. It’s not like I have a second upgrade coming which is what I need. It’s a step in the right direction to try and progress. So fingers crossed.”
Hamilton finished P6 after starting 13th on the grid.
Toto Wolff sends stark warning to Lewis Hamilton after Miami GP
Full piece below:
World Championship odds after Miami Grand Prix:
Max Verstappen - 1/10
Sergio Perez - 7/1
Fernando Alonso - 28/1
Lewis Hamilton - 40/1
Charles Leclerc - 60/1
George Russell - 66/1
Carlos Sainz - 66/1
Lance Stroll - 500/1
Full report below:
See Russell's full quotes below:
