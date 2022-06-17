Ricciardo expects strong performances with McLaren

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo is confident that his best form will come when he gets “fully in tune” with the car as he looks to build on a less than stellar start to the season.

Ricciardo has only finished in the top-10 twice, most recently achieving P8 ahead of teammate Lando Norris in Azerbaijan. The Australian still trails Norris by 35 points in the championship but seems determined to improve he spoke about his difficult start to 2022.

“Stripping it back to the core, I still know what I can do. I still believe I have it and it’s not a place of low confidence or low self-esteem where I’m like I don’t think it’s possible.” he said, “I think at this sport, everything operates at such a high level and if something is a little bit out of tune, then it can have a little bit of a carry-on effect. It’s really for me to get back into that place when I’m fully in tune with the car, and then it will come.

“I have felt it before. It could come at any circuit, and I think from then, then it will probably start to build again, some nice rhythm.”

(Getty Images)

Ricciardo also explained that some of the “unfamiliar” characteristics of the 2021 car have carried over to this season but pointed to his improved form at the end of last season as a sign of what is still to come.

“I mean, even with the changes this year, there is certainly still some things that carry over from last year’s car, and some things the car did last year, it still does this year,” he added.

“So, it’s still trying to get on top of that. But it’s a place where I didn’t really find these issues in the past, that’s why it’s something a little bit new or unfamiliar for me. But as you said, it’s taken longer than I would’ve liked to get the results and consistency week in, week out, but it’s not far off.