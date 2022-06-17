F1 LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix practice build-up as George Russell warned over Lewis Hamilton
Follow all the build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix with the first practice at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Follow live F1 coverage as the Canadian Grand Prix weekend kicks off with free practice sessions one and two in Montreal.
The big news of the week is the FIA’s decision to “reduce or eliminate” porpoising on the advice of its medical team - just days after Lewis Hamilton suffered with severe back pain in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Hamilton required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout last Sunday’s race.
Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce. But the move exaggerated the bouncing, and under the FIA’s new technical directive, Mercedes might be required to raise the ride height of their cars which could further slow them down.
At the front of the grid, Max Verstappen will be hoping to extend his lead over chief title rival Charles Leclerc after he took full advantage of the Ferrari driver retiring last weekend with the race victory. Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix:
Canadian GP practice What time is it and how can I watch?
Formula 1 heads to Canada this weekend with Red Bull having taken a clear lead over Ferrari in the championship battle.
Charles Leclerc started on pole at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend but an engine failure caused the Ferrari driver to retire from the race.
Max Verstappen capitalised to claim victory and now boasts a 21-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings, with Leclerc a further 13 points back.
Friday sees the first two practice sessions take place in Montreal with the weather threatening to play a part in proceedings.
F1 practice: What time is Canadian Grand Prix and how can I watch?
Everything you need to know as F1 heads to Montreal
Gasly pleased with quick action from FIA over porpoising
The FIA will intervene with a technical directive to reduce the porpoising problems face by Formula 1 teams this season but the decision to change the regulations has caused a divide in the paddock.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is unhappy that regulations are set to be updated mid-season and Haas boss, Guenther Steiner believes the rule changes could drastically alter how teams perform.
One driver in favour of the directive is AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly who is very happy that the FIA has responded to driver complaints so quickly:
“I am happy that the FIA took our complaints seriously and responded so quickly. What we experienced in Baku clearly went too far,
“We can’t accept that our back is mistreated like this for an hour and a half.”
Brundle compares Leclerc’s Ferrari mentality to Michael Schumacher
Martin Brundle claims the love between Charles Leclerc and Ferrari is the same as their affection for Michael Schumacher who is the team’s most successful driver of all time with 72 wins and five championships during his time with the team.
The Sky Sports commentator says there is an “awful lot of love” between the pair despite the issues the team have faced this season including a bad strategy call that cost Leclerc the Monaco Grand Prix.
Leclerc has secured pole position at the last four races but failed to win any due to strategy errors and reliability concerns yet Brundle believes the affection between Leclerc and Ferrari is unrivalled since the Schumacher days in the early 2000s.
Brundle said: “He loves Ferrari and Ferrari love him, in a way that, the last time I saw something like that was between Michael Schumacher and the Ferrari team. There’s an awful lot of love to burn through there but right now, Leclerc must be feeling as bruised as Lewis’ back.”
Williams planning “visibly different” F1 car update to boost form
Williams have collected three points this season through two top-10 finishes from Alex Albon in Melbourne and Miami but the team has regularly struggled to compete for in the middle of the field.
They have opted for a conservative approach to updating the car but are now planning a major update package in an attempt to boost their form on the track.
Head of vehicle performance Dave Robson explained how teams now need to “get the best bang for your buck” when introducing update packages due to the budget cap and conceded Williams had brought “nothing really big yet” for the FW44 car.
He confirmed that the team have now decided on a timeframe to get the first major package on the car.
“Yes, we have decided, and it has now been committed from the wind tunnel,” Robson said in Baku last weekend.
“It’s now just a challenge to get it manufactured as soon as possible. Hopefully that will be helped by not damaging the cars tomorrow, because that clearly is something you’ve got to be careful with. The package is on its way. Exactly when we’ll deliver it, hopefully that will become clearer over the next few days.”
Robson also explained how the team was now committed to taking a different direction with the car for the remainder of the 2022 season adding:
“We really started from the front wing and working backwards, I’m sure there’s plenty of different ways you can do it and we don’t know what’s best yet,
“In terms of short-term and the rest of this season, I think we’re committed to a concept that will be slightly different, visibly different, to what you can see now.”
Ricciardo expects strong performances with McLaren
McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo is confident that his best form will come when he gets “fully in tune” with the car as he looks to build on a less than stellar start to the season.
Ricciardo has only finished in the top-10 twice, most recently achieving P8 ahead of teammate Lando Norris in Azerbaijan. The Australian still trails Norris by 35 points in the championship but seems determined to improve he spoke about his difficult start to 2022.
“Stripping it back to the core, I still know what I can do. I still believe I have it and it’s not a place of low confidence or low self-esteem where I’m like I don’t think it’s possible.” he said, “I think at this sport, everything operates at such a high level and if something is a little bit out of tune, then it can have a little bit of a carry-on effect. It’s really for me to get back into that place when I’m fully in tune with the car, and then it will come.
“I have felt it before. It could come at any circuit, and I think from then, then it will probably start to build again, some nice rhythm.”
Ricciardo also explained that some of the “unfamiliar” characteristics of the 2021 car have carried over to this season but pointed to his improved form at the end of last season as a sign of what is still to come.
“I mean, even with the changes this year, there is certainly still some things that carry over from last year’s car, and some things the car did last year, it still does this year,” he added.
“So, it’s still trying to get on top of that. But it’s a place where I didn’t really find these issues in the past, that’s why it’s something a little bit new or unfamiliar for me. But as you said, it’s taken longer than I would’ve liked to get the results and consistency week in, week out, but it’s not far off.
“I don’t want to keep talking about Monza, but there were times last year where I was able to show that I can make it work with this car. And I do think were closer this year than last year funnily enough, so just going to cross the line now with less people in front of me and more behind me and everything is sweet.”
Steiner also unsure over technical directive
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has similar concerns to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen over the introduction of the technical directive to address porpoising in the middle of the F1 season as he believes it could influence the pecking order due to the impact on car setup.
“We need to measure what it is, actually,” Steiner said. “Some of the cars are pretty bad. And there is a solution — just raise the ride height. But then you go slow … who wants to go slow? It’s like I don’t know how many years ago, in the middle of the season when we had the change of tires. It’s something like this.
“You change something fundamentally, you could change the pecking order completely again. Is that really fair? No. The use of the safety factor… but that could be approached, too — if it is too dangerous, just raise your ride height.
“The measurement with this is to find where it is dangerous, find the limit of something, if you are above this threshold… I don’t know what penalty you could give. It’s pretty fresh, this thing.”
Verstappen unhappy about mid-season rule change
Max Verstappen believes the FIA is wrong to bring in changes to address porpoising when some teams have shown they are able to prevent the phenomenon occuring.
Red Bull have had very limited experiences with bouncing this season a number of teams have struggled with the Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, the most vocal about how painful it is for them inside the cockpit.
In response the FIA is introducing a technical directive ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix that will create a “threshold for the acceptable level of vertical oscillations” but Verstappen is not happy that such a change has been introduced.
“I think it’s a bit disappointing that again there is a rule change mid-season, I would say,” Verstappen told RACER. “It’s not even about affecting us more or less than other teams, but it shouldn’t be that one team is complaining a lot and suddenly then they change the regs around it.
“I think there are a lot of teams that actually did an amazing job to not have these kind of issues, so it is possible to drive around it. If you raise your car then you won’t have these issues, but you lose performance. But if you can’t design the car properly for that then that’s your fault, it’s not the regs fault. For me that is a bit of a shame.
“Of course every track is different, too, but I think it’s a bit of a shame to change it mid-season and clearly teams have shown you can drive normally, or at least with a lot less issues than some other teams.”
Zhou frustrated by another DNF
Zhou Guanyu has told Alfa Romeo that they must solve their reliability issues after the rookie driver was forced to retire for the third time in four races during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Zhou was running in the top 10 and looked set to finish in the points for the first time since the season-opening race in Bahrain before he received a radio message from his team informing him of the need to retire the car after just 23 laps in Baku.
Over the radio he replied: “Are you kidding me, again?”
That frustration boiled over to his post-race interviews where he says he couldn’t believe the car needed to be retired just as he was trying to move up the grid.
“It was a very good race. I didn’t put a foot wrong in that race and climbing up the field comfortably to get behind [Sebastian] Vettel and fighting for further positions in the points,” said Zhou. “When I heard [the team radio], it was pretty unexpected, and I couldn’t really believe it, because it’s happened too many times this year already.
“As a team, we have to just solve that problem, I think that’s the biggest target, or the first priority. We have to get solved the next few races, because to get to the finish line is always the first key, especially when I always had a chance for the points in the last three races.”
The DNF was more annoying for Zhou as he believed his pace had improved after eight rounds of 2022 and there was a real chance of picking up more points in Azerbaijan.
“I mean, obviously as a rookie you want to get as much laps in, as much experience in [as you can],” he said. “But looking at the race, looking at how the last few races went, I think from my side I was able to progress and keep building up the pace.
“The pace was actually stronger than most of my main competitors that race, so I was comfortable out there, and obviously it was that issue, we can’t really put that into results once again, so it’s quite frustrating.”
Mercedes can’t keep relying on others’ misfortune says Russell
George Russell has warned Mercedes that they cannot keep relying on other teams’ misfortune to challenge for Formula 1 podiums as the team attempts to find more performance from the W13.
Russell has finished inside the top five at every single race this season and finished third in Azerbaijan last weekend following a double DNF for Ferrari that eliminated both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
The result means that Russell sits just 17 points behind title contender Leclerc in the championship,
“This is a championship where you’ve got the chance to score every single race, and it doesn’t matter how fast your car is, if you’re not scoring those points, then your tally is not going to increase,” Russell said after the race.
“So, great work from everybody back at the factories to deliver a reliable car, but we can’t keep on relying on others’ misfortune, and we need to find more performance.
“That’s what everyone’s trying their hardest to achieve.”
Russell said the W13 had “been feeling OK to drive” in Azerbaijan and it felt well-balanced, but the porpoising remained a limiting factor.
“The challenge is just the bottoming, to be honest,” Russell said. “I think it doesn’t matter what boat you’re in, either you’ve got the porpoising and you’re hitting the ground, and if you don’t have porpoising, you’re running the car millimetres to the ground, and you’re bottoming out.
“[I’m] feeling it on the back at the moment. But nevertheless, we’ve got to keep on working hard to find more performance and understand what we need to do to unlock that.
“I don’t think we’ll have any major updates or anything to try in Canada, but maybe for Silverstone, we’ll have a better idea.”
Nico Rosberg banned from F1 paddock after failing to get Covid vaccine
Former world champion Nico Rosberg has been banned from the Formula One paddock after failing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Rosberg, who beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2016 title before retiring just five days later, now works as a pundit for Sky Sports.
But the 36-year-old is having to conduct his role remotely following the sport’s new-for-2022 Covid requirements.
All travelling Formula One personnel - including drivers, team members, caterers and media - must be fully-vaccinated to access the paddock.
Nico Rosberg banned from F1 paddock after failing to get Covid vaccine
The former F1 world champion has been doing his punditry duties remotely this season
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies