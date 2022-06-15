F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton called ‘big loser of the season’ and warned not to be a ‘pantomime dame’
Follow all the latest reaction from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and build-up to the weekend’s race in Canada
Follow live F1 news and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Max Verstappen backed Lewis Hamilton’s criticism of the Baku track and called for changes to a surface that is “way too bumpy”. Hamilton says he will race the Canadian Grand Prix despite injuring his back in Baku on Sunday. Hamilton finished fourth behind race winner and last season’s title rival Verstappen, fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, but suffered back pain as his car bounced around the Azerbaijan street circuit, a result of F1’s troublesome ‘porpoising’ phenomenon this season.
It led to more fallout as Red Bull boss Christian Horner dismissed Toto Wolff’s claims that the FIA needed to adjust the rules over porpoising following Hamilton’s struggles. Wolff immediately made a plea to the governing body, insisting: “We need to do something on the regulations because he [Hamilton] can’t move.” Horner, however, said their struggles were “part of the game”.
Meanwhile, Martin Brundle has suggested Ferrari are costing Charles Leclerc’s world championship bid “heavily” as strategy errors and reliability failure continues to hold him back. Leclerc’s Ferrari engine gave out while he was in position to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend, causing his second retirement in three races, while a mistake with his first pitstop probably cost him the race win on his home track of Monaco.
Follow all the latest fallout and reaction from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and build-up to Canada:
Ricciardo expects strong performances with McLaren
McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo is confident that his best form will come when he gets “fully in tune” with the car as he looks to build on a less than stellar start to the season.
Ricciardo has only finished in the top-10 twice, most recently achieving P8 ahead of teammate Lando Norris in Azerbaijan. The Australian still trails Norris by 35 points in the championship but seems determined to improve he spoke about his difficult start to 2022.
“Stripping it back to the core, I still know what I can do. I still believe I have it and it’s not a place of low confidence or low self-esteem where I’m like I don’t think it’s possible.” he said, “I think at this sport, everything operates at such a high level and if something is a little bit out of tune, then it can have a little bit of a carry-on effect. It’s really for me to get back into that place when I’m fully in tune with the car, and then it will come.
“I have felt it before. It could come at any circuit, and I think from then, then it will probably start to build again, some nice rhythm.”
Ricciardo also explained that some of the “unfamiliar” characteristics of the 2021 car have carried over to this season but pointed to his improved form at the end of last season as a sign of what is still to come.
“I mean, even with the changes this year, there is certainly still some things that carry over from last year’s car, and some things the car did last year, it still does this year,” he added.
“So, it’s still trying to get on top of that. But it’s a place where I didn’t really find these issues in the past, that’s why it’s something a little bit new or unfamiliar for me. But as you said, it’s taken longer than I would’ve liked to get the results and consistency week in, week out, but it’s not far off.
“I don’t want to keep talking about Monza, but there were times last year where I was able to show that I can make it work with this car. And I do think were closer this year than last year funnily enough, so just going to cross the line now with less people in front of me and more behind me and everything is sweet.”
F1 ‘porpoising’ issue ‘getting quite serious’, warns Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas has warned that the ‘porpoising’ issue in Formula 1 this season is “getting quite serious” as drivers begin to fear long-term injuries.
Lewis Hamilton admitted he was “worried” about whether he would be able to participate in the Canadian Grand Prix after struggling with back pain caused by his car bouncing at high speed last weekend.
Hamilton has since confirmed he will be fit to race, but AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly echoed those concerns, claiming he would be “walking with a cane at 30” if no resolution can be found.
Bottas echoed the complaints of several drivers who are fearing long-term impacts on their health
Hamilton explains difference between his car and Russell’s in Baku
Lewis Hamilton once again struggled with porpoising issues at Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he finished one place behind George Russell in fourth and the 37-year-old has explained that his car was set up worse than his Mercedes teammate’s.
“That was the most painful race I have experienced, the toughest race,” Hamilton said. “George didn’t have the same bouncing that I had, he had a lot less bouncing. I had an experimental part on the car and a different rear suspension. Ultimately, it was the wrong one.
Hamilton was left nursing a back injury at the end of the race and claimed the bouncing issues are now a safety concern. “There were a lot of moments where I didn’t know if I was gonna make it [to the end].
“The battle with the car was intense. The thing was bouncing so much that there were so many times that I was nearly going into the wall, so that was a concern, safety-wise.
“At 180 miles per hour, smashing into the wall, I don’t think I’ve really ever had to think about that too much as a racing driver.”
Albon enjoyed Baku despite missing out on points
Williams’ Alex Albon says he had an enjoyable race in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix but was unfortunate not to finish in the points.
He stopped relatively early on in the race under the first Virtual Safety Car to swap from the medium to the hard compound tyre as the team opted for an aggressive two-stop strategy.
Unfortunately, his second stop was just three laps before a second Virtual Safety Car, enabling his midfield rivals to gain time and stop him form challenging for the top 10.
“It was a fun race here in Baku,” he said afterwards. “We just got a bit unlucky with the VSC timing, otherwise we would have been in a better place to fight for points today, but again our race pace was actually really strong.
“If you look at our pace relative to the midfield it was very strong; we were as quick if not quicker than a lot of cars in front of us.”
Albon’s teammate Nicholas Latifi had a more disappointing race. He endured 10-second stop-and-go penalty as the lights went out, before later being awarded a further five-second time penalty for ignoring blue flags when Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri was trying to lap him.
“Obviously, the penalty kind of undid everything, before it even started really,” he said. “It was tricky, you’re so far off… the pack and then you get into blue flags and you get with the leaders very quickly.
“The race ended up being a very long and lonely one. We managed to get more mileage and laps with the car, but overall, a challenging weekend on this track. A day to forget but excited to be heading straight to Canada for my first home race.”
Brundle compares Leclerc’s Ferrari mentality to Michael Schumacher
Martin Brundle claims the love between Charles Leclerc and Ferrari is the same as their affection for Michael Schumacher who is the team’s most successful driver of all time with 72 wins and five championships during his time with the team.
The Sky Sports commentator says there is an “awful lot of love” between the pair despite the issues the team have faced this season including a bad strategy call that cost Leclerc the Monaco Grand Prix.
Leclerc has secured pole position at the last four races but failed to win any due to strategy errors and reliability concerns yet Brundle believes the affection between Leclerc and Ferrari is unrivalled since the Schumacher days in the early 2000s.
Brundle said: “He loves Ferrari and Ferrari love him, in a way that, the last time I saw something like that was between Michael Schumacher and the Ferrari team. There’s an awful lot of love to burn through there but right now, Leclerc must be feeling as bruised as Lewis’ back.”
Verstappen youngest to 25 F1 wins
Max Verstappen became the youngest driver to collect 25 Grand Prix wins with his triumph in Baku taking the record from Sebastian Vettel.
Russell hits back at Horner claims
George Russell has responded to the claim from Red Bull Team Prinicpal Christian Horner that Mercedes are ‘bitching’ about the pain caused by their porpoising problems.
Russell told Sky Sports F1: “No one is saying this to try and gain any advantage. You’ve got the Ferrari drivers, and even Max [Verstappen] saying how tough it is.
“You’ve either got porpoising and the car is hitting the ground or you have to run the car millimetres, perhaps one centimetre, above the ground and you’re smashing the bumps.
“So whichever way you’ve got it, it’s not great for anyone. Something will happen. There’s no doubt about it. But I don’t know what the solution is, to be honest. At the end of the day, the majority of us are in the same boat.”
Christian Horner dismisses Toto Wolff’s porpoising claims as ‘part of the game’
Christian Horner has dismissed Toto Wolff’s claims for the FIA to adjust Formula 1 rules over porpoising following Lewis Hamilton’s struggles.
The Mercedes superstar revealed his back was “killing” him during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to repeated bouncing from the porpoising effect.
And Wolff immediately made a plea to the governing body, insisting: “We need to do something on the regulations because he [Hamilton] can’t move.”
Red Bull or Ferrari could break peculiar Canadian GP record
Red Bull head into this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix hoping to win in Montreal for the first time since 2019, but title contenders Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc could break a peculiar record by starting on pole position.
If one of these men, or anyone else in the field save Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel starts the Grand Prix on pole they will break a recent tradition in Montreal.
Hamilton, Vettel and Nico Rosberg are the only drivers to start on pole in Canada since 2007 - 15 years ago.
Vettel was still at Ferrari when he grabbed back-to-back poles in 2018 and 2019, a few years after he won three straight between 2011 and 2013.
Hamilton made it three in a row himself in 2015-17 and has claimed six Canadian poles in his career, while former Mercedes colleague Rosberg finished fastest in 2014.
Will 2022 be the start of a new era for the Canadian GP?
Hill issues concussion warning to Hamilton
Former F1 world champion Damon Hill is feels that Lewis Hamilton could suffer with a concussion if Mercedes continue to struggle with porpoising on the rougher street circuits this season.
Hamilton endured one of his toughest races in Baku last time out, admitting that he had to dig deep just to see the finish line as persistent porpoising affected his back.
Mercedes thought they had made a breakthrough in Spain last month as new upgrades to the cars minimised bouncing but successive street circuits in Monaco and Baku have not been kind to drivers Hamilton and George Russell even thought their results have remained solid. In Baku, Russell earned a podium finish with Hamilton just behind him in P4.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Hill raised worries over a possible concussion. “He’s got to drive it and he’s clearly getting stress from doing that,” he said. “The other thing I was thinking about is if you keep doing that to your head all the time, you’re going to get some kind of concussion.
“It’s a mild thing but it’s head banging all the way around the circuit. It’s just not an ideal state of play at all. He’s also probably scuffed some skin off his lower back, I should think.”
Three-time Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert agreed with Hill, adding: “It’s a horrible frequency [of bouncing] that Mercedes is doing as well compared to a Red Bull. It’s a very, very high-pitched one, and it’s really hammering on that back.
“I agree with Damon, it’s a horrible frequency for the head but also for the back at the same time. They [Mercedes] have got to do something. They can’t expect Lewis and George to go through this year suffering the way they are at the moment.
