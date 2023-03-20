✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Charles Leclerc hit out at Ferrari once more to underline his frustration during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver finished seventh in a dramatic race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which saw Fernando Alonso belatedly reinstated to the podium after an Aston Martin appeal.

The result leaves Leclerc 38 points behind Max Verstappen after just two races of the Formula 1 season. And the 25-year-old was especially upset with his race engineer Xavier Marcos Padros after communication over strategy broke down once more for the Scuderia.

Elsewhere, Fernando Alonso slammed the FIA before his podium was reinstated, Lewis Hamilton insists he has never seen a quicker car than this year’s Red Bull and Sergio Perez basks in his fifth win in Formula 1.

