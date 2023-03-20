F1 LIVE: Charles Leclerc loses his cool on another day of fury for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia
Follow all the reaction to the Saudi Arabian GP as Ferrari woefully underperformed while Fernando Alonso slammed the FIA before his podium was reinstated on a memorable evening for Red Bull and Sergio Perez
Charles Leclerc hit out at Ferrari once more to underline his frustration during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The Monegasque driver finished seventh in a dramatic race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which saw Fernando Alonso belatedly reinstated to the podium after an Aston Martin appeal.
The result leaves Leclerc 38 points behind Max Verstappen after just two races of the Formula 1 season. And the 25-year-old was especially upset with his race engineer Xavier Marcos Padros after communication over strategy broke down once more for the Scuderia.
Elsewhere, Fernando Alonso slammed the FIA before his podium was reinstated, Lewis Hamilton insists he has never seen a quicker car than this year’s Red Bull and Sergio Perez basks in his fifth win in Formula 1.
F1 news: George Russell, speaking after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The Mercedes driver was speaking after believing he’d claimed a podium due to Fernando Alonso’s penalty, though he was later demoted back down to fourth.
“Interesting race. There was a lot of confusion, I thought Fernando had a penalty so didn’t want to be fighting with each other. Pleased to come home in P4. The penalty for Fernando is pretty harsh, they’re the deserving podium finishers but I’ll take another trophy, won’t complain about that.”
“Got to give credit to what Red Bull have done, the gap is bigger than Mercedes in 2014. Serious gap. Everyone needs to work hard to try and close that gap, we didn’t make the right decisions over the winter. Everything’s not all lost, we’ll still be fighting as hard as we can.
“We’ve got to take the positives away from this weekend, we finished above the Ferraris on merit, we’ve got some more performance to come. But our goal isn’t just to beat Ferrari, it’s for the Championship - it has to be with Red Bull but they’re still a step ahead of everyone.”
Leclerc said: “Being behind like this is really ****. I don’t know what to do!”
Padros had earlier remarked: “Try to push from Safety Car Line One. Lewis Hamilton just pitted.” And Leclerc replied: “Xavi, you need to tell me that before!”
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton makes astonishing Red Bull claim after Saudi Arabian GP
Lewis Hamilton said Red Bull have built the fastest Formula One car he has ever seen after Sergio Perez saw off Max Verstappen to win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Perez cantered to victory from pole position at the circuit on the Jeddah Corniche as Verstappen blasted his way from 15th to second following a mechanical failure in qualifying.
George Russell originally took third place after Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was demoted a position following a controversial post-race 10-second penalty but Alonso was reinstated in third at 1am local time following a successful appeal by Aston Martin.
Hamilton finished fifth, moving up two places from his qualifying position of seventh.
Red Bull have moved to another stratosphere this year, and their crushing one-two finish – a fortnight after they ruled the season-opener in Bahrain – will be a cause of major concern for Formula One bosses ahead of a record 23-round campaign. Red Bull have now won 12 of the last 13 races staged.
F1 news: Saudi GP race report!
Sergio Perez held off Max Verstappen to win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Red Bull’s dominant start to the new season continued in Jeddah.
Perez crossed the line 5.3 seconds clear of team-mate Verstappen, who fought back from 15th after he limped out of qualifying with a driveshaft failure.
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso took the final spot on the podium, but was given a 10-second time penalty post-race due to an infringement on how his Aston Martin served an earlier five-second penalty, with George Russell taking third instead. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth.
Red Bull are on another planet this season, and their crushing one-two finish – their second in as many races – will be a major cause of concern for Formula One bosses as it embarks on a record 23-round calendar.
F1 news: Fernando Alonso podium reinstated after Aston Martin appeal at Saudi GP
Fernando Alonso’s podium at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been reinstated after Aston Martin were successful in a late appeal on Sunday night.
Alonso was originally celebrating his second podium in a row for Aston after coming home third, before he was hit with a 10-second time penalty for not serving a five-second penalty correctly in the pits, demoting him to fourth.
However, Aston appealed soon after the race due to a technicality in the rulebook and as the clock hit 1am in Jeddah, Alonso’s third-place finish was reinstated and subsequently his 100th podium in Formula 1.
The double world champion, minutes before the reinstatement was made official, tweeted: “100th podium! What an amazing TEAM we have and fast car! Proud of you Aston Martin.”
Leclerc said: “Being behind like this is really ****. I don’t know what to do!”
Padros had earlier remarked: “Try to push from Safety Car Line One. Lewis Hamilton just pitted.” And Leclerc replied: “Xavi, you need to tell me that before!”
Charles Leclerc’s furious Ferrari reaction on team radio reveals frustration
The Monegasque driver finished seventh at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with the Scuderia left well behind Red Bull
It was another dominant day for Red Bull - with Sergio Perez this time bringing home the victory in another one-two finish - while Aston Martin claimed another podium after Fernando Alonso’s third-place finish was reinstated three hours after the chequered flag.
However, Mercedes found it tough going once more while Ferrari also underperformed in Jeddah.
