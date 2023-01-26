F1 news LIVE: Sky Sports axe popular presenters ahead of new season

✕ Close Saudi Arabia Wealth Fund Explored Bid To Buy F1

Sky Sports have confirmed that they will be axing popular F1 pundit Johnny Herbert, as well as Paul di Resta, from their coverage ahead of the 2023 season.

Former driver Herbert has been a staple of Sky’s coverage since it picked up the rights in 2012 but has been chopped as part of a shake-up. A Sky spokesperson said: “Johnny has been an integral part of our Formula 1 team since the very first season on Sky Sports in 2012. We will miss his humour and big personality and thank him for his energy and enthusiasm over the last 11 years. Everyone wishes him all the best for the future.”

In other F1 news, Lewis Hamilton said he had bananas thrown at him and was repeatedly called the “n-word” at school.

The seven-time Formula One world champion, who was born and educated in Stevenage, detailed the racial abuse in the On Purpose podcast, released on Monday. The 38-year-old said: “For me, school was the most traumatising and most difficult part of my life. I was already being bullied at the age of six. At that particular school I was one of three kids of colour and just bigger, stronger, bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time. And the constant jabs, the things that are either thrown at you, like bananas, or people that would use the n-word just so relaxed. People calling you half-caste and not knowing where you fit in. That for me was difficult.”

