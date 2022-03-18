✕ Close F1 races 2022: Take a virtual lap ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix

The Bahrain Grand Prix is under way and defending champion Max Verstappen looks the driver to beat following the opening Friday practice sessions as Formula One returns for a new season. New rules are regulations are set to shake up the grid in what could be the most unpredictable F1 season in years, but Verstappen topped the timesheets in FP2 after Pierre Gasly led the way in the opening session.

Mercedes continued to struggle, however, with Lewis Hamilton ninth in FP2 and significantly off the pace, even of team-mate George Russell. Mercedes have been unable to solve the problem of ‘porpoising’ and although the team have tended to be behind in pre-season even when on top of the field, it has left Hamilton admitting that the team face even “bigger problems” than they have in previous years. Russell, who was fourth in FP2, said Mercedes have “work to do” ahead of Saturday’s qualifying.

Ferrari continued to impress with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing the day second and third respectively behind Verstappen. The Scuderia have been consistent in pre-season and Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes they will be the “team to beat” this weekend in Bahrain. Follow all the latest news and reaction from the Bahrain GP below.