Formula 1 returns down under this weekend as Albert Park plays host to the Australian Grand Prix and the third race of the 2024 season.

Max Verstappen coasted to race victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, followed by his team-mate Sergio Perez as Red Bull start this year how they left 2023, completely dominating the sport on track despite being thrown into turmoil off the track.

Carlos Sainz returns in Melbourne after missing out in Saudi due to abdominal surgery - where British teen Ollie Bearman replaced him - while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eyeing improvements in their Mercedes car following an underwhelming start to the season.

Verstappen won a chaotic race in Australia last year, with Hamilton and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso also on the podium. Alex Albon will take Logan Sargeant’s chassis for the weekend after Albon’s Williams car could not be fixed following a crash in practice on Friday.

Follow live updates from the Australian GP with The Independent