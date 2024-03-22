F1 Australian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying start time, practice results and updates as Alex Albon crashes
Follow live updates from the Australian Grand Prix as practice gets underway at Albert Park
Formula 1 returns down under this weekend as Albert Park plays host to the Australian Grand Prix and the third race of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen coasted to race victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, followed by his team-mate Sergio Perez as Red Bull start this year how they left 2023, completely dominating the sport on track despite being thrown into turmoil off the track.
Carlos Sainz is set to return in Melbourne after missing out in Saudi due to abdominal surgery - when British teen Ollie Bearman replaced him - while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eyeing improvements in their Mercedes car following an underwhelming start to the season.
Verstappen won a chaotic race in Australia last year, with Hamilton and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso also on the podium.
Follow live updates from the Australian GP with The Independent
FP2 LEADERBOARD
Shocking moment Australian Grand Prix driver swerves into rival
Formula 3 driver Nikola Tsolov denied intentionally crashing into Alex Dunne after a shocking flashpoint at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
Alpine junior Tsolov was driving just behind Irish rookie Dunne – who was weaving slightly – during F3 practice.
Yet Bulgarian driver Tsolov, at turn 10, then drastically swerved right and into the side of Dunne’s car, pushing him into the wall and forcing a red flag.
Shocking moment Australian Grand Prix driver swerves into rival
Alpine junior Nikola Tsolov left pundits and fans aghast after his collision with Irish driver Alex Dunne
BREAKING: Alex Albon replaces Logan Sargeant in shock Williams decision after Australian GP crash
Alex Albon will be Williams’ sole driver at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend instead of Logan Sargeant despite the British-Thai’s crash on Friday.
Albon put his car into the wall during the first practice session at Albert Park and his car was rendered irreparable late on Friday, with no spare chassis on site.
As a result, Williams team principal James Vowles has taken the decision for Albon to replace Sargeant in the other car for the rest of the weekend. Albon scored 27 of Williams’ 28 points last year, which explains the main rationale behind the call.
American driver Sargeant, however, described it as the “hardest moment of his career” after being axed for the weekend in Melbourne.
Albon said: “I have to be totally honest and say that no driver would want to give up his seat I would never want anything like this to happen.”
Albon replaces Sargeant in shock Williams decision after Australian GP crash
Albon crashed his car in practice and Williams – with no spare chassis on site – were unable to fix his car
Lewis Hamilton insists Australian GP second practice was ‘worst session for a long time’
Lewis Hamilton admitted second practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday was the “worst session he’s had for a long time” after the seven-time world champion finished only 18th on the leaderboard.
The Mercedes driver, who has only scored eight points after the first two races of the season, finished on the podium in Melbourne last year but that level of performance looks some way off after the first day of action this year at Albert Park.
After finishing ninth in first practice, Hamilton’s W15 car underwent a setup change which, evidently, failed to work as the Brit failed to execute a clean lap and finished second-slowest out of all the cars out on track in second practice, with Alex Albon not taking part.
It left for a pretty downbeat Hamilton, who moves to Ferrari in 2025 having not won for two years, in the media pen afterwards.
Speaking to F1 TV after Friday practice, Hamilton said: “I obviously don’t feel great. We had one of the worst sessions I’ve probably had for a long time.
Toto Wolff reacts to ‘unemotional’ wife Susie taking legal action against FIA
Toto Wolff has labelled his wife Susie as “unemotional” and “pragmatic” as the F1 Academy managing director takes the FIA to court.
An unsubstantiated report late last year suggested confidential information had been shared between Susie and Toto, creating an alleged conflict of interest between Formula One Management (FOM) and Mercedes. It was claimed other team principals were concerned by comments Toto stated in a meeting, inferring knowledge gleaned from FOM.
The FIA opened, and quickly closed, an investigation into the matter but Susie detailed at the time the online abuse inflicted on her family and the lack of transparency from the sport’s governing body. On Wednesday, she revealed she has filed a criminal complaint in France, where the FIA is based.
“First of all Susie is a strong woman, she doesn’t take anything from anyone and has always followed through on her convictions and values, and that’s the case here,” Mercedes boss Wolff told Sky Sports at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
Toto Wolff breaks silence on wife Susie taking legal action against FIA
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff is taking the sport’s governing body to court in France over their conflict of interest probe at the end of last year
Lewis Hamilton after Friday practice:
Australian Grand Prix preview: F1 fails to shift dark cloud dial in Australia as Susie Wolff takes FIA to court
Hardcore fans of Formula One, those in it for the racing as opposed to the soap opera, must be dreading whenever they see a fresh F1-related news notification on their phone. So often the season-starter in the past, Albert Park in Melbourne has played host to pre-race storylines and the intrigue of the unknown on many an occasion. And this year, any suggestions that the sport has moved on from recent cause célèbres off-track are wildly off the mark ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.
It seems the ongoing Christian Horner saga and continuous controversies engulfing FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem are not enough. Next in line? Susie Wolff – managing director of the all-female F1 Academy series and wife to Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff – takes aim at the sport’s governing body with criminal legal proceedings in France.
A report in Business F1 Magazine late last year suggested confidential information had been shared between Susie and Toto, creating an alleged conflict of interest between Formula One Management (FOM) and Mercedes. It was claimed other team principals were concerned by comments Toto stated in a meeting, inferring knowledge gleaned from FOM. The FIA opened, and quickly closed, an investigation into the matter – but with a lack of transparency and professionalism which has become synonymous with all kinds of dealings within the sport in the last few months.
Susie, who has rallied against sexism and misogyny throughout her driver-turned-executive career in motorsport, will not let it stand. Her family were subjected to online abuse. Nobody from the sport’s governing body spoke to her throughout. She urged the sport “must demand, and deserve, better”. Now we know she filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on 4 March
Full piece below:
F1 fails to shift dark cloud dial in Australia as Susie Wolff takes FIA to court
All three Formula One races so far this season have been overshadowed by off-track controversies
F1 Australian Grand Prix attendance!
124,113 people at Albert Park on Friday for practice, 12,000 more than last year’s event!
Impressive...
Max Verstappen after practice on Friday:
“A little bit messy because of FP1, damaged the floor and the chassis. The turnaround was very quick, more or less completed the programme, we missed 20 minutes - that’s how it goes.
“It was alright, Ferrari is quick, a few things we can finetune. Nothing worrying.”
Charles Leclerc fastest in second practice
Impressive stuff from the Ferrari driver, who stays fastest in FP2 with that 1:17:277.
A decent gap of 0.381 secs to Max Verstappen in second with Carlos Sainz a few hundredths further back. Lance Stroll with a sold time for P4.
5-10: Alonso, Russell, Piastri, Perez, Norris, Tsunoda
Lewis Hamilton, by the way, all the way down in P18! That being said, he didn’t get a clean run in on the soft tyres.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies