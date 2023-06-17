F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates as Lewis Hamilton targets pole in rain
Follow live Formula 1 updates from qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field all eye pole position as rain falls at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
The Formula 1 paddock heads to Montreal next for the Canadian Grand Prix - and wet conditions are expected in Montreal.
Max Verstappen won his third race in a row with a cruise of a victory in Spain last time out, with his lead in the F1 world championship now 53 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
It was an improved weekend in Barcelona for Mercedes though, with their revamped car showing improvements as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell came home second and third respectively. There was disappointment for Fernando Alonso though, who only finished seventh, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished outside the points in 11th. Verstappen won last year’s race in Montreal, seeing off Carlos Sainz in second.
FP1 on Friday was abandoned early on due to a CCTV issue at the track, while Hamilton was fastest in second practice later in the day. Verstappen was quickest in FP3 on Saturday after Carlos Sainz’s crash.
Follow live coverage from the Canadian Grand Prix with The Independent - qualifying is at 9pm (BST).
Lewis Hamilton fastest as practice for Canadian Grand Prix finally starts
FP2 report:
Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in second practice for the Canadian Grand Prix as the action finally started in Montreal on Friday.
The opening running of the weekend was abandoned following an embarrassing CCTV failure at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
But the problem was fixed to allow an extended 90-minute second session later in the day and it was Hamilton who topped the time sheets with Mercedes team-mate George Russell second.
Full report below:
Lewis Hamilton fastest as practice for Canadian GP finally starts
The opening running was abandoned following an embarrassing CCTV failure at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Promising predictions from Mercedes chief James Allison!
Ferrari’s F1 flaws all the more baffling after shock success at Le Mans
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Seven races into the Formula 1 season and the moment has finally arrived. You can only bypass the trials and tribulations for so long before the tomfoolery of the sport’s most prestigious team must be dissected, head on.
It’s time to talk about Ferrari.
To say the 2023 campaign thus far has been underwhelming for the Scuderia would be in itself an understatement. Zero wins. Only one podium – in Baku – and even that was from a pole position start. Last time out in Barcelona, Charles Leclerc qualified a dismal 19th, failing to recover to a points-finish on Sunday. Carlos Sainz qualified second but could only manage fourth on raceday.
Yet what makes Ferrari’s current infamy in motorsport’s most famous competition more baffling is their display in motorsport’s most famous endurance race.
Full piece below:
Ferrari’s F1 flaws all the more baffling after shock success at Le Mans
Ferrari marked their 50-year return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a shock victory based off car reliability and straight-line speed – can someone tell their F1 team to follow suit at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix?
Christian Horner, speaking to Sky Sports:
“Max had a good session, he found a rhythm pretty quickly. Checo was a bit out but he’ll find it for quali.
“Checo had a great start to the season, he’s had a few rougher races. He needs to find that mojo again. He needs to stop thinking about the championship and just drive, because we know what he’s capable of.”
FP3 LEADERBOARD
Max Verstappen fastest in FP3!
Max Verstappen keeps top-spot then, with his 1:23:106 on inters the quickest time out there!
Charles Leclerc is second, +0.291 seconds down on the Dutchman, with Fernando Alonso third - a mammoth 1.377 seconds down on the Red Bull!
4-10: Magnussen, Sainz, Gasly, Stroll, Tsunoda, Bottas, Hamilton
Rain falling heavily now in Montreal!
Heavy rain now falling in Montreal - and times are now generally not improving with five minutes to go!
Lewis Hamilton only gets himself up to P10, with George Russell in P15.
1-10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso, Magnussen, Sainz, Gasly, Stroll, Tsunoda, Bottas, Hamilton
SergioPerez is only in 17th, too!
A lot of cars now coming in now - and that’s likely to be it for the session!
Max Verstappen remains quickest in FP3!
Sainz’s Ferrari has been cleared and Max Verstappen is still top of the timesheets with a 1:24:192, five-tenths quicker than Sainz in second.
Charles Leclerc is in third, with Fernando Alonso a second down on Verstappen in fourth.
5-10: Russell, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Perez, Hulkenberg
Lewis Hamilton, quickest on Friday, is all the way down in P18! The seven-time winner in Canada also had a moment at turn 1, going off-track before having to re-join across the grass.
“Grip is very poor,” remarks Hamilton on team radio.
15 mins left...
RED FLAG! Carlos Sainz crashes!
Carlos Sainz, just minutes after being noted for being under investigation for impeding Alex Albon, has crashed at turn 1!
The Spaniard had just set the second-quickest time before losing his Ferrari on the approach, spinning into the barrier and wrecking both wings!
Red flag with half-an-hour left in the session!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies