F1 Australian Grand Prix LIVE: Race start time, grid and updates as Max Verstappen starts on pole
Follow live updates from the Australian Grand Prix as Verstappen stars on pole in Melbourne
Max Verstappen is on course to take a record-equalling 10 consecutive victories after putting his Red Bull on pole position for the Australian Grand Prix.
Verstappen’s third pole in as many races appeared under threat with Ferrari threatening to knock the all-conquering Dutchman off his perch.
But Verstappen upped the ante in front of a record Saturday crowd at Melbourne’s Albert Park of just shy of 131,000, to see off Carlos Sainz, who missed the last round in Saudi Arabia with appendicitis, by 0.270 seconds.
Lewis Hamilton holds a record eight pole positions here, but the British driver was eliminated in Q2, leaving him a disappointing 11th on the grid – his lowest starting position in Melbourne for 14 years. Hamilton failed to progress to Q3 after he finished 0.059 seconds behind George Russell in the other Mercedes.
Carlos Sainz ahead of the Australian Grand Prix:
“24 hours I feel better, let’s go. I’ve been feeling good with the car this weekend, let’s see if I can push for 58 laps.”
Time for the Australian national anthem!
Jael Wana performs the Australian national anthem at Albert Park!
Daniel Ricciardo ahead of his home race:
“Today will go better. It’s lonely! I want to be with cars around me, after the first lap we’ll see where we go up.”
Oscar Piastri who starts P5:
I think we’re all wishing there was something harder [tyre wise] but it should be a good race.”
Lewis Hamilton explains ‘long list’ of Mercedes issues after shock qualifying in Australia
Lewis Hamilton insists Mercedes have a “long list” of issues after the seven-time world champion qualified only 11th on the grid after a poor showing in qualifying in Australia on Saturday.
Hamilton, who leaves for Ferrari in 2025, had high hopes after finishing fourth in the final practice session but qualifying later in the day failed to come together for the Silver Arrows.
Hamilton looked to be safely in the top-10 in Q2, but quick late laps from Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll pushed the 39-year-old out of qualifying.
He will start Sunday’s race 11th on the grid – his lowest starting spot in Melbourne in 14 years.
“The car felt great in P3 [third practice], we were right there with these guys, but going into qualifying, another inconsistency with the car,” Hamilton told Sky Sports.
When is the race?
(All times GMT)
Sunday 24 March
- Race: 4am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of the race starts at 3am.
Highlights of the race in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 12:30pm (GMT) on Sunday.
Daniel Ricciardo after qualifying 19th:
”I was certainly all over it trying to keep it on track and find the time that we’ve been struggling to find all weekend. The lap was all we had - it was salt in the wounds. Still some things I’m not that confident about. I felt like I got everything out of it. Normally those laps are further up the grid.
“I’ve got confidence in the car. I know what I’m capable of, I know when I cross the line and those laps are usually better in terms of competitiveness. I’m still a bit unsure. Turn 4 is salt in the wounds. I
“I’ve not digested that. I’m trying but it’s not quite converting the way I think it should be on the stopwatch.”
F1 Australian Grand Prix!
Rise and shine! Have you even been asleep?!
Welcome to live coverage of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne for the third race of the 2024 F1 season. Max Verstappen starts on pole at Albert Park, with Carlos Sainz in second and Lando Norris in third.
Can anyone stop the Dutchman winning a 10th race in a row?
What is the starting grid for Sunday’s race?
1. Max Verstappen
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Lando Norris
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Oscar Piastri
6. Sergio Perez*
7. George Russell
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Lance Stroll
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Lewis Hamilton
12. Alex Albon
13. Valtteri Bottas
14. Kevin Magnussen
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Nico Hulkenberg
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Daniel Ricciardo
19. Zhou Guanyu
*Sergio Perez was given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg in qualifying
