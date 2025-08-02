Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What time is F1 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest?

F1 heads to the Hungaroring in Budapest for round 14 of the 2025 season

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 02 August 2025 16:00 BST
Lewis Hamilton downbeat after day to forget at Belgian GP

F1 returns to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, round 14 of the 2025 season and the last race before the summer break.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri won the Belgian Grand Prix last time out, with an early overtake on McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris sealing his sixth victory of the season. The Australian now has a 16-point lead over the Briton.

Charles Leclerc secured a podium finish for Ferrari, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a pit-lane start to come home seventh. However, the seven-time world champion is still chasing a first podium for the Scuderia.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the sprint race at the first race under new team principal Laurent Mekies, while Mercedes endured a weekend to forget. Piastri won last year’s race in Hungary - his first F1 victory - after a contentious team order decision instructed Norris to give up the lead.

Follow live coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix with The Independent

When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?

All times BST

Sunday 3 August

  • Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Budapest on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 heads to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 heads to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 266 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 250 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 185 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points

12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 20 points

13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16 points

15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 16 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 8 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 6 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 516 points

2. Ferrari - 248 points

3. Mercedes - 220 points

4. Red Bull - 192 points

5. Williams - 70 points

6. Sauber - 43 points

7. Racing Bulls - 41 points

8. Aston Martin - 36 points

9. Haas - 35 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December

