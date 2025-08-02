The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
What time is F1 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest?
F1 heads to the Hungaroring in Budapest for round 14 of the 2025 season
F1 returns to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, round 14 of the 2025 season and the last race before the summer break.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri won the Belgian Grand Prix last time out, with an early overtake on McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris sealing his sixth victory of the season. The Australian now has a 16-point lead over the Briton.
Charles Leclerc secured a podium finish for Ferrari, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a pit-lane start to come home seventh. However, the seven-time world champion is still chasing a first podium for the Scuderia.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the sprint race at the first race under new team principal Laurent Mekies, while Mercedes endured a weekend to forget. Piastri won last year’s race in Hungary - his first F1 victory - after a contentious team order decision instructed Norris to give up the lead.
When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?
All times BST
Sunday 3 August
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Budapest on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 266 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 250 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 185 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 20 points
13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16 points
15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 16 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 8 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 6 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 516 points
2. Ferrari - 248 points
3. Mercedes - 220 points
4. Red Bull - 192 points
5. Williams - 70 points
6. Sauber - 43 points
7. Racing Bulls - 41 points
8. Aston Martin - 36 points
9. Haas - 35 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
