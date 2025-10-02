F1 weather forecast: Risk of rain amid humid conditions at Singapore GP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F1 next heads to Singapore, venue for the original night race, as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2025 season this weekend.

Oscar Piastri crashed out of the last race in Azerbaijan but McLaren teammate title rival Lando Norris failed to capitalise, finishing seventh. The Australian now has a 25-point lead at the top of the world championship with seven races to go.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth win of the season, and second on the bounce, with a dominant display in Baku and now the four-time world champion only trails Piastri by 69 points, keeping alive his faint hopes of a fifth successive title.

George Russell overcame illness to finish second last time out, with Carlos Sainz picking up his first Williams podium in third. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both struggled for Ferrari in Baku, with the Briton still chasing his first podium in Scuderia colours this season.

But what is the weather forecast in Singapore this weekend?

Typically humid conditions are expected in the city-state of Singapore this weekend.

Friday practice sees temperatures reach a maximum 32C, which explains F1’s first-ever “heat hazard” ruling on Thursday, in which drivers can wear cooling vests if they so wish.

The chances of rain on Friday are 40%, a day on from a sodden media day.

Qualifying on Saturday sees that risk of rain reduce to 20% - with temperatures again around the 32C range.

There is a chance of showers for the race on Sunday (1pm BST), again around 20%, with temperatures set to be a challenge at around 33C.

Lando Norris won last year’s race in Singapore, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both suffering “borderline heatstroke” amid scorching conditions in the cockpit.