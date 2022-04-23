F1 sprint race live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend the sprint race returns for the first time in the 2022 season.

The concept was a major hit among fans during last season as it gave drivers the opportunity to score some points before Sunday - while also sorting out the grid for the ‘proper’ race.

The points scoring system remains the same with first place receiving 8 points, second place taking seven points and so on all the way down to eighth place who secures one point.

But who will come out on top on Saturday afternoon as the 21-lap race around the Imola circuit kicks off in Italy. Will Ferrari continue to keep up their impressive start? Can Red Bull improve their reliability? Have Mercedes found some pace? Will anyone else spring a surprise?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race?

The sprint race takes place is on Saturday 23 April, starting at 3.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 2.30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the schedule for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)

Friday, April 22

12.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One

3.25pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying Build-up

4pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying

Saturday, April 23

11.30am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two

3.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP sprint race

Sunday, April 24