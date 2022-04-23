F1 sprint race live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
All you need to know about the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race
At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend the sprint race returns for the first time in the 2022 season.
The concept was a major hit among fans during last season as it gave drivers the opportunity to score some points before Sunday - while also sorting out the grid for the ‘proper’ race.
The points scoring system remains the same with first place receiving 8 points, second place taking seven points and so on all the way down to eighth place who secures one point.
But who will come out on top on Saturday afternoon as the 21-lap race around the Imola circuit kicks off in Italy. Will Ferrari continue to keep up their impressive start? Can Red Bull improve their reliability? Have Mercedes found some pace? Will anyone else spring a surprise?
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race?
The sprint race takes place is on Saturday 23 April, starting at 3.30pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 2.30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the schedule for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)
Friday, April 22
- 12.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One
- 3.25pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying Build-up
- 4pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying
Saturday, April 23
- 11.30am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two
- 3.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP sprint race
Sunday, April 24
- 2pm: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies