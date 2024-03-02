F1 grid: Starting positions for Bahrain Grand Prix
The 2024 F1 season starts this weekend in Bahrain - the first grand prix of a record-breaking 24-race season
Max Verstappen temporarily took the spotlight off team boss Christian Horner by putting his Red Bull on pole position for the opening round of the new Formula One season in Bahrain.
The build-up to the first race of the campaign has totally been overshadowed by allegations whirling around Horner. The 50-year-old was exonerated by Red Bull Racing parent’s company, Red Bull GmbH, following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” against a female colleague on Wednesday – before hundreds of WhatsApp messages appearing to be written by him were leaked to the F1 world a day later.
However, Horner, who has always denied any wrongdoing and remains in his role, was on the world champions’ pit wall here in Bahrain to see Verstappen claim his first pole of a season in which he is expected to romp to his fourth consecutive world championship in his all-conquering Red Bull machine.
But the triple world champion was made to work for the 33rd pole of his career under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Sakhir Circuit with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc second, two tenths back.
Here is everything you need to know:
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Saturday 2 March
- Race: 3pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.
Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:30pm (GMT) on Friday; the race highlights are at 7:50pm (GMT) on Saturday.
What is the starting grid?
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. George Russell
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Sergio Perez
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Lando Norris
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Lewis Hamilton
10. Nico Hulkenberg
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Lance Stroll
13. Alex Albon
14. Daniel Ricciardo
15. Kevin Magnussen
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Zhou Guanyu
18. Logan Sargeant
19. Esteban Ocon
20. Pierre Gasly
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 29 February - 2 March
ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 7-9 March
ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 22-24 March
ROUND 4 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April
ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)
Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 17-19 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
What are the driver line-ups for 2024?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
FERRARI
Carlos Sainz
Charles Leclerc
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
RB
Yuki Tsunoda
Daniel Ricciardo
STAKE
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
