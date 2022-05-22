F1 grid today: Starting positions for Spanish Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc bounced back from a spin to put his Ferrari on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Championship leader Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the chicane on his first attempt in Q3 at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona to leave him sweating.

But the Monegasque kept his cool with his last effort to deliver an impressive lap under pressure and beat rival Max Verstappen by three-tenths of a second.

Verstappen, who trails Leclerc by 19 points, complained he had no power on his last attempt. Carlos Sainz finished third in the other Ferrari, with George Russell fourth for Mercedes – two places and just over a tenth ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Here’s how the starting grid looks ahead of today’s Spanish Grand Prix:

Starting grid

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

10) Mick Schumacher, Haas

11) Lando Norris, McLaren

12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri

14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri

15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

17) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

18) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

19) Alex Albon, Williams

20) Nicolas Latifi, Williams

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Length: 4.675km

4.675km Laps: 66

66 Race lap record: 1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021)

1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021) 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton

Driver Standings