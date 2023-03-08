For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lance Stroll has detailed his remarkable recovery from injury that saw the Aston Martin driver defy doctors’ predictions and start the Formula 1 season in Bahrain.

Stroll was a major doubt for the season-opener at the Sakhir Circuit after breaking both wrists in a bicycle accident in Spain ahead of preseason testing.

The extent of his issues had not been publicly disclosed, but the 24-year-old has now revealed that doctors feared he would miss a significant part of the season.

Any prospect of racing in Bahrain was described as a “faint possibility”, but Stroll made a speedy recovery to record a sixth-placed finish.

“On Saturday, February 18th I crashed on my bike while training in Spain,” Stroll outlined on social media.

“The scans showed I had a fracture and displacement in my right wrist, a fracture in my left wrist, a partial fracture in my left hand and finally another fracture in the big toe on my right foot. With the beginning of the season right around the corner the timing could not have been worse.

“My medical team, at first, believed I was not only going to miss testing, but realistically the first few races. 48 hours after my accident/12 days before the first race, Dr. Javier Mir successfully operated on my right wrist.

“Following surgery, Dr. Mir told me I’d be back for Jeddah if I worked hard and with a bit of luck he was optimistic I could race in Bahrain – but that was a faint possibility.”

The Canadian-Belgian driver continued: “My medical team ensured we were doing anything and everything that showed some evidence for bone healing. It became my full time job, trying to combine everything that could help, even if it was by 0.5 per cent.

“Initially progress was slow – I needed a lot of help even with daily tasks at home. But each day got better and once the cast came off on day 4 it became possible we had a chance of racing in Bahrain.

“My medical team devised a programme that would help me restore mobility and strength in my wrists. Rehab required hard work and persistence – but with an incredible medical team and my friends and family supporting me – I was able to push through the pain and get back on track in Bahrain with my team and fellow drivers. And we did it!”

Stroll’s availability and result provided a boost for Aston Martin on an excellent start to the season for the constructor.

Owned by Stroll’s father, Lawrence, the team’s offseason addition of Fernando Alonso paid immediate dividends in Bahrain, with the Spaniard showing his experience and skill to finish third.

Alonso’s performance will encourage Aston Martin that the team may even contend for a first race victory in F1 during the 2023 campaign.