Las Vegas Grand Prix betting tips

Max Verstappen to win the Las Vegas GP - 2/1 Ladbrokes

Kimi Antonelli to make the podium - 5/2 Bet365

Formula One returns to Las Vegas as the 2025 season enters it’s final lap and with the race for the world championship title reaching boiling point.

Just three races remain in 2025 and the teams head back to the USA with Lando Norris having moved into a 24-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings, with the win in Sao Paolo last time out leading to some betting sites slashing the 26-year-old to 1/10 to win a first World Championship.

The Briton’s win at Interlagos, combined with a victory in the sprint race, meant he picked up 33 points to pull clear of teammate Oscar Piastri, who had previously led the title race for several weeks.

However, while Norris has found form at the right time, winning both of the last two races and finishing second in Austin before that, Piastri has not been on the podium in the last five rounds, finishing fifth in Brazil.

That form, coupled with Norris’ own mishaps before that, opened the door to defending champion Max Verstappen re-entering the Drivers’ Championship battle, and while the Dutchman is 49 points behind Norris, he could well make up some of that gap this weekend.

The final street circuit of the season presents different challenges for the McLaren pairing, with Norris previously saying that his team “were miles off” last year. In fact, McLaren have not finished higher than sixth in their two visits to Vegas.

And that poor form, combined with Red Bull’s performances and Verstappen’s win in the inaugural race in Vegas in 2023, have contributed to the Dutchman entering this race as favourite, with F1 betting sites pricing him around 7/4 to win in Sin City, versus odds of 7/2 for Lando Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Las Vegas Grand Prix prediction: Verstappen to stay in title race

Verstappen’s late-season form included wins in Monza, Baku and Austin alongside second-place finishes in Singapore and his home race at Zandvoort, with those results propelling him back into the race for the Drivers’ Championship for now.

However, third-place finishes in Mexico and Brazil mean that he has fallen a little further behind Norris, with the current 49-point gap likely requiring a miracle of sorts to overturn. Nevertheless, the Dutchman can only do what is required of him while hoping for that miracle, and he can be confident of cutting that deficit this weekend at a circuit where McLaren have historically struggled.

Those previous struggles are notable enough for Verstappen to start the weekend as clear favourite to win the race in the F1 odds, but the four-time World Championship winner will be wary of a track where he finished fifth in 2024.

Friday practice didn’t exactly go to for the Dutch driver either as he was fourth fatest in FP1 and sixth in FP2, with Norris topping the leaderboard in the latter. Still, it would be foolish to read too much into practice, even if Verstappen’s race odds have been gone out slightly on betting apps.

Norris himself said that “it’s going to be difficult to win” for McLaren considering they’ve “never been good there”, and in this case Verstappen is simply the best of the rest in any race where the McLaren duo are ‘ruled out’.

Verstappen was on fire last time out in Brazil, working his way from the back of the grid to finish third, and having won this race in 2023, he possesses both the skill and experience to claim a win in Las Vegas, while his car is consistently performing as the best outside off the McLaren's .

He may be the favourite, but with it being so difficult to predict the McLaren duo’s performance in Vegas, we think a wager on the Dutchman could offer decent value.

Las Vegas Grand Prix prediction 1: Max Verstappen to win the Las Vegas GP - 2/1 Ladbrokes

Las Vegas Grand Prix tip: Antonelli to continue hot streak

Kimi Antonelli arrives in Vegas off the back of the best performance of his career in Sao Paolo, with the Italian having finished second to Norris at Interlagos.

While he endured a mid-season slump, the 19-year-old has now finished in the top six in four of the last five races, and is one of the in-form drivers on the grid. The Italian was second quickest in FP2 on Friday behind the wheel of a Silver Arrows team that’s putting together a strong end to the season.

Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate George Russell also finished in fourth in Brazil, beating Oscar Piastri, and both cars have shown good pace going into the final three races of 2025.

Both Mercedes drivers are favoured to finish in the top six at the very least this weekend, with Russell’s two wins this season coming on the street circuits in Canada and Singapore and Antonelli’s first ever podium finish also coming in Montreal.

Russell and ex-Mercedes teammate Hamilton finished in the top two in this race last year - with Russell emerging as the winner – where cooler weather helped the British duo, and with the weather likely to be similar this year, so that should suit both Russell and Antonelli this time round.

While Russell is likelier to challenge for the win and secure a podium place this weekend, odds of 8/13 don’t represent great value for the Briton finishing in the top three, so we think a wager on his Italian teammate to do so presents a better opportunity.

Las Vegas Grand Prix prediction 2: Kimi Antonelli to make the podium - 5/2 Bet365

Responsible gambling

If you plan to have a bet on the F1, make sure to gamble responsibly.

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.