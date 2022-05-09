F1 news LIVE: Miami Grand Prix latest reaction as Lewis Hamilton bemoans Mercedes strategy
Follow live news and reaction from the first-ever Miami Grand Prix as Max Verstappen passed title rival Charles Leclerc to win
Follow live news and reaction as Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings.
Verstappen looked to be closing in on a dominant win after passing both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz from third place but a late safety car, triggered after Pierre Gasly collided with Lando Norris, set up a thrilling finish.
The safety car led to the tightening of the field with 14 laps remaining. It worked out well George Russell - who was able to pit for mediums - and the Mercedes driver passed team-mate Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth.
But Verstappen was able to retain his lead over Leclerc, just as Sainz protected his place on the podium from Sergio Perez as the Spaniard recovered from consecutive DNFs.
Follow all the fallout, live news and reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
George Russell maintains Mercedes have ‘a fast racing car’ but must ‘unlock’ it
“We’ve known all along there is a fast racing car there,” said Russell. “Friday was a complete outlier and we don’t really understand why.
“Lewis did a better job than me in qualifying but even fuel- and power-corrected, his fastest laps were Friday and every other driver improved by well over a second.
“My race pace was 0.2 seconds off Leclerc on Friday and today back to half to one second off.
“It’s there, but we need to try to unlock it. We still don’t really understand why it’s so unpredictable. Toto is throwing the word ‘diva’ around but that’s a bit of an understatement.
“This weekend is when we have shown the most amount of promise but we are a long way off still.”
Miami Grand Prix boss open to changing track after Lewis Hamilton 'B&Q car park' jibe
Miami Grand Prix chief Tom Garfinkel anticipates changes will be made to Formula One’s newest circuit after Lewis Hamilton compared it to a B&Q car park.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton criticised the tight left-right chicane at Turns 14 and 15 of the purpose-built temporary layout which runs round the Hard Rock Stadium – home of NFL’s Miami Dolphins – and called for it to be removed.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also described the track surface – which incorporates private access roads – as a “joke”, and it is feared overtaking will be difficult in Sunday’s race because there is not enough grip off the racing line.
Sergio Perez also described the track surface at Formula One’s newest circuit as a “joke”.
'I have no clue': Lewis Hamilton vents frustration at Mercedes over Miami strategy decision
Lewis Hamilton said he did not understand why Mercedes wanted him to make a strategy decision in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix.
Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington asked his driver whether he wished to take on new tyres during a late safety car.
The seven-time world champion elected to stay out, while George Russell, who started 12th, took advantage of the period to make his sole tyre switch.
Race engineer Peter Bonnington asked the driver whether he wished to take on new tyres during a late safety car in Miami
Max Verstappen wins Miami Grand Prix after holding off late Charles Leclerc attack
Max Verstappen survived a late onslaught from Charles Leclerc to win Formula One’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix.
The world champion started third, but raced past Carlos Sainz at the opening bend before taking Leclerc in the other Ferrari on lap nine.
A ten-lap shootout following a safety car period provided a dramatic end, but Verstappen held his nerve. Leclerc took the runner-up spot with Sainz completing the podium.
Sergio Perez took fourth ahead of George Russell. Lewis Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position after he was usurped by a freshly-shod Russell with nine laps to run.
“Strategy has not been kind to me, man,” he said over the radio. Russell has now finished ahead of Hamilton at every race bar one, with the seven-time world champion 68 points behind Leclerc after just five rounds.
Max Verstappen wins Miami Grand Prix after holding off late Charles Leclerc attack
A late safety car set up an exciting finish after what had been an uneventful race
Standings after Verstappen wins in Miami
A look at the top of the drivers standings after Max Verstappen’s win in Miami:
1. Leclerc - 103
2. Verstappen - 85
3. Perez - 66
4. Russell - 59
5. Sainz - 53
6. Hamilton - 36
7. Norris - 35
8. Bottas - 24
Podium celebrations delayed by world’s campest police escort
The post-race podium celebrations have bene delayed a little here because an incomprehensibly camp police escort is leading the drivers there, for some reason.
It’s full Village People-style blues-and-twos, with Geri Halliwell seemingly leading the way, before the drivers eventually make it onto the podium wearing Pirelli-branded NFL helmets.
All a bit too Yank-ified this, to be honest.
Leclerc relishing ‘tight’ championship battle
Charles Leclerc was ever so close to managing an overtake on Max Verstappen in the latetr stages of the Miami race following the late safety car, but had to settle for second in the end with the Red Bull’s straight line speed just too much. Now the Monegasque is hoping for upgrased to help him in the title battle.
“It was a very difficult race physically,” he told Sky Sports F1. “We struggled a lot on the medium tyres at the start but we were good on the hards and at the end I thought I could get Max, but they were very good. We need to keep pushing, upgrades will be very important rhoughout the year. it’s been tight since the beginning of the season and that’s what we like to see.”
Sainz talks difficulty of sliding car on Miami track
Carlos Sainz brought his Ferrari home in P3 after losing out to Max Verstappen at the start, and says the race was one of the most physically-demanding of his career.
“After the crash from Friday I had neck pain in the race ,” Sainz told Sky Sports F1. “So I had to manage that and deal with Checo but we held onto the podium. It wasn’t easy at all, the car was moving and sliding a lot but we got what we deserved which is a decent P3. I want more but it’s not bad.”
Miami GP results as Verstappen beats Leclerc
Here are the full results from the Miami Grand Prix:
1. Verstappen
2. Leclerc
3. Sainz
4. Perez
5. Russell
6. Hamilton
7. Bottas
8. Ocon
9. Alonso
10. Albon
11. Ricciardo
12. Stroll
13. Tsunoda
14. Latifi
15. Schumacher
DNF Magnussen
DNF Vettel
DNF Gasly
DNF Norris
DNF Zhou
Verstappen celebrates Miami win
Max Verstappen is on the in-lap after taking the chequered flag and celebrating his victory in front of an adoring crowd.
“Yes! What a f****** race... That was nice!,” he exclaims over the team radio. “Tough one, but really good. Awesome job guys, we recoeverd from the start of the weekend so we can be really proud of that.”
