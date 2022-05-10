✕ Close Hamilton Tells Brady That Miami GP Is F1's Super Bowl

Follow live news and reaction as Formula One takes in the results of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings.

Verstappen has now won the last two races, with Red Bull responding to Ferrari’s fast start and now threatening to leave their rivals behind. Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto expressed “concern” at Red Bull’s recent developments, as attention now turns to the Spanish Grand Prix later this month.

The rivalry between Red Bull and Ferrari has been “respectful” so far, according to Christian Horner, and certainly compared to the fraught relationship between Mercedes and Red Bull late last season. But Horner expects the rivalry to become more heated as the season progresses. “Inevitably it will boil over as the stakes get higher,” Horner said.

Meanwhile, Mercedes are struggling to understand their lack of pace, after finishing well behind the Red Bull and Ferrari cars in Miami. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively, but there were questions afterwards surrounding Hamilton’s strategy.

The seven-time world champion’s tough start to the season continued and he was left frustrated after appearing to disagree with Mercedes over whether to make a second pit stop for fresh tyres under the late safety car.

Follow all the fallout, live news and reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below: