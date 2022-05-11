F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton’s piercings row could get ‘very nasty’ as Max Verstappen labels Red Bull ‘hit and miss’
Follow live news and reaction from Miami as attention turns to the Spanish Grand Prix
Follow live news and reaction as Formula One takes in the results of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings. All the focus is now to Spain next week, with the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Verstappen has now won the last two races, with Red Bull responding to Ferrari’s fast start and now threatening to leave their rivals behind. Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto expressed “concern” at Red Bull’s recent developments, as attention now turns to the Spanish Grand Prix later this month. The rivalry between Red Bull and Ferrari has been “respectful” so far, according to Christian Horner, and certainly compared to the fraught relationship between Mercedes and Red Bull late last season. But Horner expects the rivalry to become more heated as the season progresses. “Inevitably it will boil over as the stakes get higher,” Horner said. Meanwhile, Mercedes are struggling to understand their lack of pace, after finishing well behind the Red Bull and Ferrari cars in Miami. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively, but there were questions afterwards surrounding Hamilton’s strategy.
The seven-time world champion’s tough start to the season continued and he was left frustrated after appearing to disagree with Mercedes over whether to make a second pit stop for fresh tyres under the late safety car. Follow all the fallout, live news and reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
Martin Brundle responds after Miami Grand Prix grid walk goes viral
Martin Brundle has revealed that he is not a fan of having to do the grid walks that the popular broadcaster has become famous for.
Brundle, who started 158 races in Formula 1 in the 1980s and 1990s, again drew the delight of fans for several strange interactions during Sunday’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix.
The Sky Sports pundit and presenter misidentified Paolo Banchero, likely to be a top pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, as Patrick Mahomes – quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL and seven years Banchero’s senior.
Brundle also appeared to be ignored by David Beckham and sidelined by a monologue from DJ Khaled during his pre-race wander amid the massed personalities keen to get close to the pre-race action.
While the 62-year-old has been asked to perform grid walk duties for a succession of broadcasters since his exit from F1 in 1997, Brundle has now admitted that he refuses to watch his interviews back, revealing his “dislike” for the role.
Martin Brundle responds after Miami GP grid walk goes viral
Brundle has revealed his ‘dislike’ for the grid walks that the former F1 driver has become known for
Ferrari chief reveals specific ‘concern’ about Red Bull’s current form
Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has admitted he is concerned by Red Bull’s development in recent races as Max Verstappen claimed a second consecutive win at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday to cut Charles Leclerc’s lead at the top of the standings.
Verstappen held on to secure a third win of the season in Miami after passing both Leclerc and his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, as Binotto said he was left to hope his rivals stopped developments on their car “soon” with Red Bull threatening to pull away.
Ferrari have made a bright start to the season and initially made the better start to the campaign after getting ahead of the new racing regulations, with Leclerc claiming wins in Bahrain and Australia, but their lead in the constructors’ standings is now down to nine points.
At the Miami Grand Prix, Binotto expressed a suspicion that Red Bull have developed heavily since the opening race, an idea that he said also gave him “hope” as it would leave Red Bull will less room in their budget for later in the season. Formula One teams have a budget cap of £114 million for the 2022 season.
Ferrari chief reveals specific ‘concern’ about Red Bull’s current form
Ferrari and Charles Leclerc still lead in both standings but Red Bull are increasing the pressure after two wins in a row
Lewis Hamilton makes Mercedes admission after more disappointment at Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton fell silent on the radio following the Miami Grand Prix before admitting Mercedes are no closer to propelling him back to the front.
Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position after he fell behind team-mate George Russell in the closing stages of Formula One’s first visit to Florida.
Russell was able to take advantage of a late safety car period to stop for fresh rubber and pass his teammate.
Hamilton is already 68 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and 23 points adrift of Russell, who has beaten him at the last four grands prix.
Lewis Hamilton makes Mercedes admission after more disappointment in Miami
Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position after he fell behind teammate George Russell in the closing stages
‘That’s news to me!’ Christian Horner reacts to Fernando Alonso rumours
Christian Horner has insisted that Red Bull are “happy with the drivers we’ve got” after rumours that Fernando Alonso was pushing for a move to the team.
Former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok suggested during Sky Sports’ coverage of the Miami Grand Prix that Alonso would be keen to join Max Verstappen and would be prepared to play second fiddle to the reigning world champion.
The Spaniard, who won back-to-back world titles in 2005 and 2006, is out of contract at Alpine at the conclusion of the 2022 season, and has also been linked with a potential vacant seat at Aston Martin.
It appears that the 40-year-old will not be calling Red Bull his new home, though, with team principal Horner emphatically dismissing the rumours when asked in Florida.
“That’s news to me!” Horner said of the links with Alonso. “We are very happy with the drivers we’ve got here. Fernando’s a great driver, it’s fantastic he’s still in Formula 1 and given the plus 40 [age], he’s something to aspire to. But he doesn’t fit part of our plans.”
‘That’s news to me!’ Christian Horner reacts to Fernando Alonso rumours
Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok suggested on Sky Sports that Alonso was pushing for a move to Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton’s piercings row with FIA could get ‘very nasty’
Lewis Hamilton’s piercings row with FIA could get “very nasty”, according to Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz.
He said: “He [Hamilton] has taken his earrings out but he can’t take out his nose [stud] and we thought he was going to have minor surgery to take out the nose [stud]. Hamilton’s now saying, having been given two races’ grace, here (Miami) and in Barcelona, that he will not take out his nose [stud]. He doesn’t want to, doesn’t think it’s something the FIA should be doing, so it looks like the war between Hamilton and the FIA continues.
“Is he going to rack up fines when we get to Monaco and he hasn’t taken it out because the hole has closed up? It’s not as easy as him being able to just take it out like he can his earrings. So there is a little storm brewing. Hamilton has said they can fine me whatever they want, but it’s not as simple as that.
“If the FIA decide to not scrutineer the driver, which it looks like they can do, they can stop Lewis from going out of the pit lane at the beginning of Friday practice because he has not been scrutineered – the driver is now effectively scrutineered in the same way as a car is. So this could get very nasty quite quickly in a race-and-a-half’s time.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies