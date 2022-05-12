F1 news LIVE: Mercedes confirm long-term commitment as George Russell tipped to displace ‘drowning’ Lewis Hamilton
Follow live news and reaction as the world of Formula One reacts to the results at the Miami Grand Prix, while also beginning to look ahead at how teams can improve when heading to Spain next time out.
Max Verstappen closed the gap between himself and Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship with a win in the US, joined on the podium by both Ferrari cars - but questions have been asked over whether they made it too easy for the reigning champion to take the flag for Red Bull for the second consecutive race. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is coming under pressure after showing post-race disappointment and suggesting Mercedes are not any faster than they were at the start of the season, with teammate George Russell tipped to displace him as top driver after another solid showing.
Meanwhile, Lando Norris was critical of the track after crashing out in Miami, though McLaren remain fourth in the constructor standings ahead of Alfa Romeo and Alpine. With ten days to go until the next Grand Prix, it’s all about analysing the data, recovery time and making improvements ahead of the next installment in the 2022 season.
Ferrari determined to respond to Red Bull resurgence in form
Ferrari “now need to respond” according to team boss Mattia Binotto after Max Verstappen’s victory at the Miami Grand Prix narrowed the gap to Driver’s Championship leader Charles Leclerc.
The Scuderia have enjoyed a fine start to the season, but the world champion’s win last weekend pushes Red Bull to within six points of Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship, while narrowing the gap to Leclerc to just 19 points.
Binotto is philosophical about his team’s performance, with both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on the podium again, though he concedes the team “can’t be completely happy”.
“We can’t be completely happy with today’s race because, although the F1-75 was competitive, our rivals were a few tenths per lap quicker than us,” Binotto said. “If you consider how many points we are taking home from here, we can’t be too disappointed, given that we are leading both championships, but it’s clear we now need to respond. We are keen to get the job done and there are still a lot of races to go.
“It’s true that Red Bull improved their car, improved it since the very start of the season. If I looked at the last two races, maybe they got a couple of tenths per lap faster to us. It’s no doubt that in order to keep the pace we will need to develop ourselves with new upgrades.”
Mercedes confirm long-term commitment to Formula One
Mercedes-Benz Group chairman Ola Kallenius has pledged “we will remain” in Formula One as they look forward to the carbon-neutral future of the sport.
In four years, new engine regulations will make the cars power units more reliant on electric power and reduce the sport’s carbon dioxide emissions.
And Kallenius insists Mercedes are looking to the future of F1 as something they want to stay heavily involved in.
Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit, he said: “We have decided to go down this path of decarbonisation. It is the only decision we can make, and the same goes for Formula 1.
“The next engine regulations will give much more importance to the electric part, and there is a clear commitment to make Formula 1 CO2 neutral.”
Max Verstappen ‘irritable’ with Red Bull at Miami Grand Prix
Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was ‘irritable’ during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, according to his father Jos.
The 24-year-old Dutchman picked up his third victory of the season in the United States on Sunday as he won the first ever Miami GP.
But it was not all smooth sailing for the Red Bull driver as just 48 hours before, he was reduced to very little practice time on track due to problems with his car.
And Jos has revealed that led to Verstappen becoming increasingly agitated as yet more reliability issues threatened to derail his title defence.
Speaking in his column, Jos said: “Problems with the car on Friday meant he got very little practice and you need that time to adjust the car, especially on a new street circuit.
“I could understand why he was a bit irritable.”
Following the difficult practice sessions, Verstappen qualified third on the Saturday after making an error during his final attempt to clinch pole position.
But in the race on the Sunday he quickly overtook Carlos Sainz on the opening lap and then won a hard-fought battle with Charles Leclerc to claim the victory.
Verstappen is now just 19 points adrift of Leclerc in the drivers standings despite having failed to finish two of the five races.
On the battle between his son and Leclerc, Jos added: “It can go either way, but it’s clear that you just can’t have any DNFs.
“If the reliability of the Red Bull proves to be good, then I think Max will have another strong season and we will have a thrilling duel between him and Leclerc.
“Then it’s really a question of which team will develop the car better and which upgrades will work best.”
George Russell beating Lewis Hamilton is ‘changing of the guard’ at Mercedes
George Russell outperforming Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 in 2022 represents a “changing of the guard” at Mercedes according to former world champion Jacques Villeneuve.
The seven-time world champion has endured a tough start to the year, trailing championship leader Charles Leclerc by 68 points and languishing back in sixth place.
Russell has also experienced a testing start to life at Mercedes, but the 24-year-old is 23 points clear of his teammate in the standings.
But despite both struggling due to the heavily porpoising W13 car produced by the Silver Arrows, Villeneuve, who won the 1997 championship with Williams, has been impressed by Russell and his ability to “ride the wave”.
Villeneuve added that in comparison Hamilton is merely “trying not to drown”.
“I think we have seen the final changing of the guard at Mercedes,” he said in his column for Formule1.nl.
“George Russell is riding the wave, Lewis Hamilton is trying not to drown. After many years of winning without competition, it’s hard to wake up and realise it’s not that easy.
“He now has to drive like he did in his first two years in Formula 1, which is what Russell is doing now. In the race Russell took the decision: leave me out, maybe a safety car will come – and it paid off.
“Lewis’ champion’s luck seems to have left him, he doesn’t have the momentum and nothing’s going his way.
