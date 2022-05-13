✕ Close Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Follow live news and reaction as the world of F1 continues to react to the results at the Miami Grand Prix, while also beginning to look ahead at how teams can improve for the Spanish Grand Prix next time out.

Max Verstappen closed the gap between himself and Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship with a win in the US, joined on the podium by both Ferrari cars - but questions have been asked over whether they made it too easy for the reigning champion to take the flag for Red Bull for the second consecutive race.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is coming under pressure after showing post-race disappointment and suggesting Mercedes are not any faster than they were at the start of the season, although the seven-time world champion has vowed to fight on, saying that Mercedes “won’t be stopped in their tracks.”

Another multiple world champion - four-time winner Sebastian Vettel - is considering quitting the sport over climate change, having worn a t-shirt drawing attention to the issue at the Miami GP.

With ten days to go until the next Grand Prix, it’s all about analysing the data, recovery time and making improvements ahead of the next installment in the 2022 season.

Follow all the build-up to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix below: