F1 news LIVE: Sebastian Vettel considers quitting over climate change as Lewis Hamilton vows to fight bad form
Live news and reaction as attention turns to the Spanish Grand Prix after the drmaa of Miami
Follow live news and reaction as the world of F1 continues to react to the results at the Miami Grand Prix, while also beginning to look ahead at how teams can improve for the Spanish Grand Prix next time out.
Max Verstappen closed the gap between himself and Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship with a win in the US, joined on the podium by both Ferrari cars - but questions have been asked over whether they made it too easy for the reigning champion to take the flag for Red Bull for the second consecutive race.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is coming under pressure after showing post-race disappointment and suggesting Mercedes are not any faster than they were at the start of the season, although the seven-time world champion has vowed to fight on, saying that Mercedes “won’t be stopped in their tracks.”
Another multiple world champion - four-time winner Sebastian Vettel - is considering quitting the sport over climate change, having worn a t-shirt drawing attention to the issue at the Miami GP.
With ten days to go until the next Grand Prix, it’s all about analysing the data, recovery time and making improvements ahead of the next installment in the 2022 season.
Follow all the build-up to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix below:
Room for improvement with Miami track
The Miami International Autodrome is a temporary circuit looping around the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium and played host to the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix last weekend. It featured a mix of medium to high speed corners, a long straight and a very tight section underneath a turnpike.
But, the 5.41km layout did not produce a great race and questions arose about the surface’s lack of grip off the racing line making it dangerous and risky to overtake. Nevertheless, it generally drew modest praise from the drivers, who just singled out the bumpy Turn 14-15 chicane as area for improvement.
“I think track-wise, we can improve a few areas,” said race winner Max Verstappen, “The 14-15 chicane is a bit of a tricky combination. I think if I would have been in a go-kart, it would be a nice chicane to take, but not in an F1 car like we have at the moment.
“I remember in the four laps I did on Friday, I almost knocked myself out because I hit the first kerb and your head just bounced from left to right at least five, six times, but really bad.
“If you just take it a tiny bit too much, just because it’s so long, so wide, so stiff and super heavy that little kerb what it is, it’s just not made for it to be honest.
“So, maybe we have to change the kerb layout already, that it’s a bit more of a progressive ramp and it looks a bit nicer to go over. Maybe that helps already. But yeah, it’s so slow and I think our cars look way better if it’s a bit more of a flowing combination.”
‘Weight saving' made Miami Grand Prix more difficult for Ricciardo
McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo admits that the Miami Grand Prix was made even tougher by the team’s decision to cut back on the amount of drink his car could hold in order to save weight.
The 32-year-old clearly showed the effects of a hectic afternoon in the Florida humidity and he compared racing in the Miami heat to similar races in Singapore and Malaysia.
“Yeah, it’s got that heat factor to it,” Ricciardo told to Autosport, “It’s tough as well, because I mean, everyone’s obviously fighting for that last bit of weight.
“We don’t have the luxury of putting three litres in the drink system. So we have a little bit, and it’s never enough fluid. Naturally, you’re gonna get dehydrated. And yeah, this heat was was pretty real.
“They’re [Singapore and Malaysia] the tough ones, obviously. I mean, everyone obviously worked hard today, it is hot, drivers, mechanics, everyone’s feeling the heat.”
At the end of the race, Ricciardo thought that he had made the points but was told he finished 11th prior to getting a time penalty for going off the track in a battle with Kevin Magnussen which sent him down to 13th.
“Actually when I crossed the line, I honestly thought I was 10th,” he said.
“It’s hard to know, obviously [there are] battles and cars going off here and there. But I was kind of doing a calculation in my head thinking that enough cars had kind of gone off, or I passed, to be somewhere inside the points.
“But yeah, we came up short. So I don’t think there were any ‘what could have beens’ today. We were just not quick enough.
“We were just hanging on. And I think when everyone’s in a tow, we’re still lacking a bit on the straights. I think obviously a little bit of a drag and stuff.”
Charles Leclerc ‘cracked’ under pressure from Max Verstappen in Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen put the two Ferrari drivers under pressure at the Miami Grand Prix and neither were able to cope, claims ex-Formula One racer Jolyon Palmer.
The Red Bull man started from third but quickly displaced Carlos Sainz, before engaging in battle with pole position holder Charles Leclerc.
Ultimately it was the Belgian-Dutch driver who produced a winning display after passing and then holding off Leclerc, and closing the gap on him in the championship race to 19 points in the process.
It’s not so much the Red Bull victory which should cause concern for Ferrari, though, so much as how Leclerc wilted in the face of a big opportunity, Palmer claims.
“Leclerc looked to have similar outright pace to Verstappen in the race, but he was a little more erratic, complaining over the radio that his Ferrari was tricky to drive,” Palmer wrote for FormulaOne.com.
F1 faces ‘mission’ to find next US racer as popularity grows, claims Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton believes it will be a ‘good mission’ for Formula One to find the sport’s next American star.
Last weekend saw the first ever Miami Grand Prix take place - one of two US races this season with the United States GP set for Texas in October.
But there is not a single American driver on the grid in 2022, something which Hamilton feels may be a result of athletes choosing other sports.
Speaking at the Miami GP, he said: “It doesn’t really surprise me. I think it’s perhaps more a cultural thing. You know, here in the States it’s the NFL, NBA. It’s NASCAR, IndyCar.
“In my 16 years of coming over here it’s been such a slow build, trying to bring awareness of the sport. Unfortunately, the Americans have to wake up at odd times in order to watch a Grand Prix.”
The USA has not had a F1 world champion since Mario Andretti claimed the title way back in 1978.
Mercedes confirm long-term commitment to Formula One
Mercedes-Benz Group chairman Ola Kallenius has pledged “we will remain” in Formula One as they look forward to the carbon-neutral future of the sport.
In four years, new engine regulations will make the cars power units more reliant on electric power and reduce the sport’s carbon dioxide emissions.
And Kallenius insists Mercedes are looking to the future of F1 as something they want to stay heavily involved in.
Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit, he said: “We have decided to go down this path of decarbonisation. It is the only decision we can make, and the same goes for Formula 1.
“The next engine regulations will give much more importance to the electric part, and there is a clear commitment to make Formula 1 CO2 neutral.”
Full report:
‘Does that make you a hypocrite?'
Take a look at Sebastian Vettel’s appearance on BBC Question Time where he called into question Formula 1’s role in tackling climate change and whether discussing these issues made him a ‘hypocrite’ after his 16-year career in the sport.
Vettel defends Formula 1 when questioned over climate change
Sebastian Vettel’s biggest obstacle in addressing climate change is his role as a Formula 1 driver and the seemingly hypocritical viewpoint he speaks from.
Formula 1 is one of the biggest gas-guzzling sports in the world as 20 cars are fuelled for each race, each qualifying session, each practice session. The sport jet sets all around the world and relys heavily on fossil fuels for its entertainment but Vettel defended F1 by saying that it also played a positive role in society.
“On the other hand, you know, we were entertaining people during Covid,” he said. “We were one of the first ones to start again, when everybody’s heads were about to explode.
“I’m not saying Formula 1 has this huge position in the world to deliver entertainment. There’s plenty of people - if you talk about entertainment, sports, culture, comedy - a lot of people who couldn’t perform, and a lot of people missed that. And I think if we didn’t have that, in general, we’d probably go mad.”
The sport is also taking big steps to become more sustainable. The hybrid engines used in the F1 cars are already the most efficient in the world, they have made a revolutionary step forward in thermal efficiency which is the measure of converting fuel energy to power and the sport has plans to go net-zero carbon by 2030.
To ensure this Formula 1 is constantly working on the efficiency of the engine - the thermal efficiency on F1 cars is more than 50% which is up from the 30% or so of a standard road-going petrol engine - and it plans to introduce fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuels with the new engines in 2026.
The sport’s bosses argue that there will still be millions of petrol- and diesel-engined cars on the roads after 2030 and that using sustainable fuels would have a dramatic effect on reducing global carbon emissions.
‘Countries need to move away from fossil fuels’ says Vettel
Speaking on his desire to tackle the climate crisis Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel called on individual countries around the world to shift away from relying on fossil fuels for their energy needs and make a bigger step towards renewable sources of energy.
“Action should have been taken a long time ago,” he said. “We shouldn’t depend on prices we don’t dictate.
“How do we source our energy? In the UK, you have a mixture of gas, coal and oil; Germany is very dependent on Russia and potentially in trouble. What do we do if Russia turns the tap off? We shouldn’t be as dependent.
“We have to shift into the next gear, not just for the reason of becoming independent but also to look after the bigger picture - that we live on a planet that’s as enjoyable as it is today.
“We should think of ‘peace energy’ or ‘freedom energy’, which is renewable energy. That is the future, not just as a way of protecting people who can’t afford bills but also to protect against the future.”
Vettel questions Formula 1 career in face of climate change
Ex-Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has become a campaigner on environmental issues in recent times and made an appearance on BBC Quesion Time where he questioned whether racing in F1 is the right thing to do in the light of the global climate crisis.
Vettel wore a T-shirt at last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix which highlighted the threat of rising sea levels around the Florida city and is also passionate about on human rights and LGBTQ+ issues.
On Question Time he said: “It’s my passion to drive a car. Every time I step in the car, I love it. When I get out of the car, of course I’m thinking as well: ‘Is this something we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?’”
The 34-year-old acknowledged that he was a ‘hypocrite’ to speak about environmental concerns in his position as an F1 driver but said he asked himself questions about protecting the planet “every day”.
“We need to stop being dependent [on fossil fuels], and we can, because there are solutions in place,” Vettel said.
“You know, in Britain, you have this sort of goldmine you’re sitting on, which is wind, and you have the ability to increase your energy supply with wind power, solar. Every country has its strengths and weaknesses.
“If you go to Austria, they have the Alps and they have water, they can pump it up, store it, take it back down. It’s something that I’m asking myself. There’s certain things that are in my control, and certain things are not.
“There’s things that I do because I feel I can do them better. Do I take the plane every time? No, not when I can take the car. But there’s certain things in my control, and certain things outside.”
Ferrari determined to respond to Red Bull resurgence in form
Ferrari “now need to respond” according to team boss Mattia Binotto after Max Verstappen’s victory at the Miami Grand Prix narrowed the gap to Driver’s Championship leader Charles Leclerc.
The Scuderia have enjoyed a fine start to the season, but the world champion’s win last weekend pushes the Red Bull to within six points of Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship, while narrowing the gap to Leclerc to just 19 points.
Binotto is philosophical about his team’s performance, with both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on the podium, though he concedes the team “can’t be completely happy”.
“We can’t be completely happy with today’s race because, although the F1-75 was competitive, our rivals were a few tenths per lap quicker than us,” Binotto said. “If you consider how many points we are taking home from here, we can’t be too disappointed, given that we are leading both championships, but it’s clear we now need to respond. We are keen to get the job done and there are still a lot of races to go.
