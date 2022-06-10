F1 practice live stream: How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Everything you need to know as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway today in Baku
Formula One returns to Baku as the Azerbaijan Grand prix gets underway this afternoon with the opening day of practice.
The complex street circuit provided one of the races of the season last year, and defending world champion Max Verstappen has warned he has unfinished business after a dramatic late puncture denied the Red Bull driver victory.
Red Bull remain in the ascendency after Sergio Perez made it four wins in a row for the team at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out. Perez’s second win of the season has sparked talk of a potential title challenge, but Ferrari and Mercedes will be looking to hit back themselves.
Charles Leclerc has now gone two months without a race victory following his and Ferrari’s impressive start to the season, but the 24-year-old has still been sensational in qualifying and has claimed three pole positions in a row.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of practice today.
When is Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice?
The first session will get underway at 12pm BST on Friday 10 June. It will last an hour and will be followed by the second session at 3pm.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with live coverage of FP1 starting from 11:30am. Coverage of the FP2 will begin from 2:45pm. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - full schedule
Friday 10 June
FP1: 12 - 1pm
FP2: 3 - 4pm
Saturday 11 June
Qualifying: 3 - 4pm
Sunday 12 June
Race: 12 - 2pm
Drivers standings
- Max Verstappen - 125 points
- Charles Leclerc - 116 points
- Sergio Perez - 110 points
- George Russell - 84 points
- Carlos Sainz - 83 points
- Lewis Hamilton - 50 points
- Lando Norris - 48 points
- Valtteri Bottas - 40 points
- Esteban Ocon - 30 points
- Kevin Magnussen - 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
- Fernando Alonso - 10 points
- Pierre Gasly - 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel - 5 points
- Alex Albon - 3 points
- Lance Stroll - 2 points
- Guanyu Zhou - 1 point
- Mick Schumacher - 0 points
- Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
